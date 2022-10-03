‘Laughing All The Way’ live Christmas show returning to Idaho Falls

The following is a news release and photo from Jumping Turtle.

IDAHO FALLS — Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages at an evening filled with all your favorite entertainers at “Laughing All The Way: LIVE” at the Civic Center Auditorium.

Join best-selling authors (and HILARIOUS motivational speakers) Hank Smith, Meg Johnson, and John Bytheway, along with host Mark Williams and special musical guest Carmen Rasmusen Herbert as they fill your Christmas festivities with entertaining stories, and Christmas songs that will have you smiling, laughing, and caroling along.

This year’s production has all-new talks and tons of new surprises with the same ”Laughing All The Way” results: You’ll laugh a lot. You’ll cry (probably from laughing so hard). But most of all, you’ll leave feeling a little bit closer to The Reason for the Season.

“Laughing All The Way” will be at the Civic Center Auditorium in Idaho Falls on Monday, Dec. 12. The show starts at 6 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

Virtual Broadcast is also available. Early Bird Pricing is running now through Nov. 5.

Prices range from $20-30.

Idaho Falls events have sold out in all our previous years.

Reserve your tickets now by visiting turtle.link/IdahoFalls.