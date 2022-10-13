Man pleads not guilty to allegedly possessing child porn

IDAHO FALLS – A man pleaded not guilty in district court on Tuesday after reportedly being caught possessing child pornography.

Ryan Kent Baum, 39, was charged with four counts of possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material in April.

RELATED | Man appears in district court for reportedly possessing child porn

In March 2021, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who alerted them that they had discovered child pornography linked to an IP address in Idaho Falls.

Using the IP address, deputies determined that the computer belonged to Baum and that he had been uploading “pictures of juveniles engaging in sexual activities with kids their own age and with adults,” according to court records.

The ICAC Task Force, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Baum’s home in April 2021.

Baum told detectives he has an “addiction to taboo images” and that he “regrets looking at child sexual abuse.”

He also admitted to detectives that he had been having a “pornography problem” for some time.

Deputies found “more than a dozen images of child sexual abuse material,” according to the police report.

Baum was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $10,000. He posted bond and was released the next day.

He is scheduled to appear for a jury trial on Dec. 12.

Though Baum has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Baum could face up to 40 years in prison.