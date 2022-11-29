Alleged catalytic converter thief charged with felony

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police say stole a catalytic converter from a parked car faces a felony charge.

Angelina Brittany Sage George, 33, has been charged with grand theft, court records show.

Pocatello police received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 reporting a stolen catalytic converter, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told police that a woman they knew as “Angel” stole the catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi Eclipse parked on the 1100 block of Wilson Avenue.

A witness told officers that “Angel,” later identified as George, hailed a cab for a ride but that the cab driver refused to allow her into the cab. So, witnesses told police, George walked home.

Officers spoke with the cab driver dispatched to the pickup. They remembered a woman carrying something wrapped in a white sheet.

For several months, officers were unable to locate George for questioning. But she was eventually booked into Bannock County Jail on unrelated charges. Court documents show that she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors on Oct. 14.

Officers spoke with George at the jail.

According to the affidavit, she admitted to stealing the catalytic converter but said that it was then stolen from her.

Officers discovered that the stolen item was valued at around $1,300, and they recommended a felony charge.

Though George has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, George could face up to 14 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Cousin on Dec. 6.

George is also facing a felony charge for possession of fentanyl and misdemeanors for resisting arrest possession of paraphernalia and delivering contraband into a jail from a previous arrest.

She is scheduled for jury trial before District Judge Robert Naftz on March 14 on that matter.