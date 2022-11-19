East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls

This story is brought to you by Colling Professional Services.

IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers.

The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.

There’s also Horchata, a homemade Mexican drink made of white rice and cinnamon soaked in water and sweetened with granulated sugar. EastIdahoNews.com sampled these items at the restaurant, which you can watch in the video above.

Shift Manager Gabriel Padilla tells EastIdahoNews.com the holiday season is the restaurant’s busiest time of year and he’s anticipating an increase in business over the next several months.

One of the deals he’s most excited about is the $5 burrito special, where customers can choose from five different burritos for $5 each.

Padilla has enjoyed serving Sweeto Burrito patrons for the last two years. His favorite part is the interaction with customers and employees.

“I love the environment. It’s a really friendly atmosphere. Getting to bond with co-workers and customers is awesome,” Padilla tells EastIdahoNews.com.

His mom, Jenifer Yanez, is the restaurant’s general manager, so that’s an added bonus.

Padilla is currently attending college in hopes of becoming a paramedic. But he’s grateful to work in such a positive environment while he pursues education and provides for his family.

“We would love to have you guys come try us out and see what you think,” says Padilla.

Sweeto Burrito opened in Idaho Falls in 2018. There are also locations in Meridian and Coeur d’Alene, as well as in Utah and Washington.

Padilla says there are plans to open a Boise location in the near future.

Sweeto Burrito is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday with an 8 p.m. closing time on Sunday.

The sweeto burrito is the signature item. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, three kinds of cheese, salsa and cilantro ranch. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com