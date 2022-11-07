‘Encanto’ star Adassa joining Rexburg Children’s Choir for annual Christmas concert

REXBURG — The woman who played Dolores in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Encanto” will perform with the Rexburg Children’s Choir during their annual Christmas concert this month.

Adassa will join the choir on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Madison Performing Arts Center.

“The kids are thrilled with the opportunity to share the stage with a Disney star,” Choir Director Ben Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When I announced that Adassa had agreed to perform with them at this year’s concert, they were over the moon, and have enthusiastically been preparing their songs in anticipation for the event.”

The show will include a mix of songs, including a special arrangement of the smash single “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” that Watson had commissioned for the concert.

Adassa’s work spans from animation to arena performances at Madison Square Garden. She first emerged as a talent in McDonald’s national “Me Encanta” campaign and later landed commercial roles with brands like Toyota and Proctor and Gamble’s Secret.

“In the five short years the choir has existed, we’ve created some great productions, but this one is shaping up to be one for the history books,” Watson says. “Everything is coming together in such a magical and wonderful way.”

The Rexburg Children’s Choir features 100 kids between the ages of 10-17. Watson founded the group in 2018 and the choir has performed with David Archuleta, Jenny Oaks Baker, Mat and Savanna Shaw, Fernando Ortega and Frederica von Stade.

Richard and Peggy Larsen are sponsoring the concert. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.