Multiple slide-offs near Island Park prompt closure of Highway 20

ISLAND PARK – A portion of U.S. Highway 20 is being shutdown after numerous slide-offs Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office tell EastIdahoNews.com the slide-offs started happening about 4:45 p.m. between milepost 394 at Henry’s Flats to milepost 406 at the Montana Stateline.

Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police says there are at least seven or eight crashes on that 10-mile stretch, none of which have resulted in injuries.

The road is being closed until further notice due to inclement weather.

RELATED | Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The areas of impact include Island Park, West Yellowstone, Driggs, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Jackson, Palisades, Swan Valley, Soda Springs and Kilgore.

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow in those areas, with total snowfall between two and eight inches. Up to 11 inches is possible on ridge tops and mountain passes.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph as well.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel difficult,” the NWS says on its website.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down and be careful.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen. Visit the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website for the latest road conditions.

A seven-day forecast and current conditions where you live are available here.