Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them.

Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7.

On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an Ammon gas station after the general manager called to report a theft.

The manager told deputies that Greer, an employee at the gas station, had stolen lottery tickets from the front counter and cashed them in through a mobile app.

The manager showed investigators a spreadsheet of all the lottery tickets that had been taken and cashed in.

Also provided was video footage where “you can see Greer take a ticket from the counter and put it in his pocket,” according to court documents.

On Aug. 23, deputies attempted to call Greer but could not get a hold of him.

On Aug. 26, deputies contacted investigative detectives at the Idaho State Lottery Commission. After working together, they determined that Greer had reportedly stolen five lottery tickets, all from the same game.

Two of the tickets were winners, totaling $600 that Greer had allegedly already cashed.

A warrant was issued for Greer’s arrest. He was located and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Dec. 7. His bond was set to $5,000, and Greer later posted bail. He was released on Dec. 10.

Though Greer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

A status conference is scheduled for Greer’s case on Jan. 13. If convicted, he could face up to 6 years in prison and $26,000 in fines.