Idaho gold medalist snowboarder selected for first civilian flight around the moon

HAILEY (Idaho Statesman) – An Olympic gold medalist snowboarder from Idaho might be going to the moon.

Kaitlyn Farrington, a Hailey-born snowboarder who won gold in the women’s halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, was selected as a backup crew member for the dearMoon lunar tourism mission.

The dearMoon project is financed by Japanese billionaire and art collector Yusaku Maezawa and will use a SpaceX Starship to conduct the first civilian flight around the moon on a six-day tour. Farrington, 33, is one of two backup members and will step in if one of the other eight selected crew members backs out.

As a backup crew member, Farrington will undergo the training and preparation required to take the trip and be prepared for future flights. Farrington was selected from more than 1 million applications worldwide.

“I remember the day I won my Olympic gold medal and my feelings about it not seeming like real life,” Farrington wrote on her Instagram. “This is pretty similar! I am beyond excited to be part of this mission as a backup crew member. I can’t wait for what’s in store!”

Farrington grew up on a cattle ranch near Sun Valley and was invited to join the United States Snowboard Team at 17. She made her Olympic debut at the 2014 Winter Olympics before a neck injury eight months after winning Olympic gold forced her into early retirement.

“I want to be the storyteller of this mission and be somebody that’s relatable for people coming from an athlete perspective and just to tell the story of this whole mission,” Farrington said in a YouTube video on dearMoon’s channel.

Maezawa announced the project in 2018 and plans to launch in 2023. However, SpaceX still needs to acquire an experimental permit and vehicle operator license from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation to launch the vehicle.

Here is the rest of Maezawa’s crew, predominantly made up of individuals with artistic talents: