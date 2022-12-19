Man charged after allegedly being found with meth and trying to sneak drugs into jail

IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with multiple felonies after reportedly causing a disturbance that resulted in him being caught with meth, then trying to sneak drugs and needles into jail.

David Arthur Jones, 61, was charged with felony possession of meth, felony introducing contraband into a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of South Randy Drive on Sunday morning after reports that Jones was causing a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found Jones in a yard walking toward a home.

When he refused to stop, deputies tried to restrain him. He was kicking and yelling obscenities, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found needles and meth on Jones after they took him to the ground.

Jones continued to kick and struggle as he was being placed into a patrol car and during the booking process, deputies say. They reportedly found another syringe and needle hidden in Jones’s clothing, which contained a small amount of suspected meth.

Jones is in the Bonneville County Jail and awaiting scheduling for court proceedings.