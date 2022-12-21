Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms

DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence.

Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.

Bravo-Camacho initially pleaded not guilty in April, but changed his plea to guilty in June.

In March, deputies from the Teton County Sheriff’s office were called by the manager of Broulim’s after an employee discovered a camera in a men’s bathroom vent of the Driggs store.

According to the police report, before deputies arrived at the store, Bravo-Camacho, a 16-year employee of Broulim’s, went into the manager’s office, took the camera out of a box, placed it in his pocket and left the store. His actions were captured on security cameras.

Deputies later found a micro SD Card containing files and videos of men using the public restrooms in Bravo-Camacho’s bedroom.

The case was bound over to the district court in April after new information was revealed by follow-up court documents, stating that investigators found, “Large amounts of electronic media and data, including but not limited to thousands of videos related to the charges in this case, many of which contain sexually explicit content of adults and minors.”

Since the March arrest, almost 100 victims were identified.

Further investigation revealed videos made as far back as 2020 and as recently as March 2022. The cameras had been placed in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms in the upstairs area of the store.