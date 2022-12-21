Rumors of shooting at South Fremont High School unfounded, officials say

ST. ANTHONY – An increased police presence was on hand at South Fremont High School Wednesday following rumors of a possible shooting but school officials say they don’t believe there is any danger.

Superintendent David Morotz tells EastIdahoNews.com a rumor was reported to the school’s principal Tuesday night where someone had seemingly threatened to instigate a school shooting.

“We immediately contacted law enforcement last night, they searched the school, investigated, interviewed, and found that there was nothing to substantiate the rumor,” says Morotz. “We wanted to make sure people felt safe because we know how rumors go. We wanted to have extra people here just to make sure there was extra presence.”

South Fremont High School classes will continue as planned. North Fremont High School classes are canceled Wednesday due to harsh winter weather.