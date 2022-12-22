School district announces Thursday closure due to cold weather
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Weather
Posted:
MACKAY — Mackay School District will be closed Thursday due to extreme cold weather.
Wind chill temperatures below zero degrees are expected across eastern Idaho over the next 24 hours and people are urged to be prepared for the frigid conditions.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school districts announce closures or delays.