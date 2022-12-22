TODAY'S WEATHER
School district announces Thursday closure due to cold weather

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

MACKAY — Mackay School District will be closed Thursday due to extreme cold weather.

Wind chill temperatures below zero degrees are expected across eastern Idaho over the next 24 hours and people are urged to be prepared for the frigid conditions.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school districts announce closures or delays.

