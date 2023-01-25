Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies

POCATELLO — A man who shot another man during an altercation last month faces multiple felony charges.

Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show.

Dec. 2

Pocatello police received a call reporting a shooting on the 900 block of Belmont Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one man had been shot and another stabbed, and both men had been taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

While examining the scene of the shooting, officers found seven spent 9mm shell casings in the road.

When they arrived at PMC, officers spoke with a person roaming the parking lot. The person told the officers they had been instructed to locate a gun a man, later identified as Cox, had thrown out of the car and into the parking lot.

The gun, a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun, was found two days later by passersby who turned it over to police.

At the hospital, officers learned that one man had been shot in the chest. Cox, they discovered, had been stabbed in the chest once.

Officers also found another 9mm shell casing inside the vehicle used to take Cox to the hospital.

Dec. 6

Officers spoke with the victim, who told officers they were involved in an altercation with Cox. During the fight, the victim said Cox pulled a gun from his waistband, so the victim pulled a knife and stabbed Cox in self defense. The victim said that’s when Cox fired, striking the victim in the chest.

Detectives attempted to interview Cox at the Bannock County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated warrants, but he refused to speak to detectives.

Dec. 8

Officers spoke with the person who transported Cox to the hospital. The witness said they were in their home when Cox entered and said he had been stabbed. The witness told officers they had not heard any gunshots.

Officers asked the witness about the shell casing found inside their car and the shattered car window.

The witness told officers while they and Cox were en route to the hospital, Cox saw the victim on the side of the road and fired another shot at the victim from inside the car.

Officers interviewed another witness who said they were present at the onset of the altercation. That witness told officers they were trying to break up a fight between Cox and the victim when the witness heard Cox say, “you f***ing stabbed me.” The witness told officers the shooting started after the exclamation.

Asked whether Cox pulled the gun before or after the victim pulled the knife, the victim could not recall.

Charges against Cox, which include an unlawful possession of a firearm charge due to his conviction for aggravated battery in 2016, were filed on Jan. 20. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Though Cox has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Cox could face up to 35 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.