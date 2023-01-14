Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees

POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies.

Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.

Pocatello police received a call regarding an apparent fraud on Feb. 23, 2022, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The caller told officers their credit card had been used to make nearly $1,200 in fraudulent charges, all in the Pocatello area. Police reports detail five purchases made at the same restaurant — between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23 — for a total of $99.

Another four charges were made at the Bannock County Courthouse — all on Feb. 23 — for a total of $1,090.38, the affidavit says.

Officers spoke with a supervisor at the courthouse and learned that the payments were made to Debuck’s criminal fines and fees. Further investigation by officers uncovered the fines and fees paid were related to a fraudulent use of a financial transaction card conviction in 2020.

Officers then spoke with a manager at the restaurant where the previous charges were made. All five charges, the manager said, were for delivery orders to be delivered to the same residence on the 700 block of Grace Drive in Pocatello. The orders were made in the name Ivory Jones, which officers learned was a known alias used by Debuck.

After attempting to call Debuck at his listed phone number and contact him at his listed address, officers were unable to locate him until Jan. 5 when Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies located and arrested him.

He was booked at Bannock County Jail for the charges. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Though Debuck has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Debuck could face up to 38 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Jan. 18.