Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred.

Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.

It happened around 8 p.m. when officers responded to calls that a man was making suicidal statements at the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue. Officers, along with Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, responded when Chambers, a resident of eastern Idaho, “produced a knife,” the release says. Chambers and Cook were engaged in a brief altercation before Cook fired his gun.

Chambers was injured but survived and has received medical care since the shooting.

Cook is a senior patrol officer with 25 years of experience, including 15 with Idaho Falls police, the release says. He is a high liability instructor, master firearms instructor and member of the Idaho Falls SWAT Team.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce, led by Idaho State Police, continues to investigate the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, documentation will be provided to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office which will determine if Cook’s actions were justified.