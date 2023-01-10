The couple who has known each other for 82 years shares their incredible love story
Joel and Carolyn LaPray have been married for 64 years and they’ve known each other for 82 years! They grew up next door to each other and have quite a love story.
The LaPrays married when Joel was 19 and Carolyn was 18. They raised six children and have 25 grandchildren (with dozens of great great grandchildren).
Watch our interview in the video player above to hear their amazing story.
