Two men arrested during traffic stops in separate drug cases

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made two separate drug felony arrests this past weekend during traffic stops.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested and charged with felonies in separate incidents.

Gregory Daniel Jenson | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory Daniel Jenson, 20, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms after deputies performed a traffic stop near the intersection of 25th East and Jafer Court.

According to the news release, the deputy instigating the stop “could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from Jensen’s vehicle.”

When asked, Jenson reportedly admitted that he had marijuana in his car.

The deputy found over 160 grams of marijuana, along with 13 vape cartridges containing THC, approximately 82 grams of THC Wax, just over 350 grams of mushroom edibles, a firearm, and a small amount of cash.

Robert Lowell Duren | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Officw

Robert Lowell Duren, 51, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the news release, deputies stopped Durren on Saturday night for a traffic violation.

During the stop, an Idaho Falls Police officer and his K-9 partner performed a free air search around the vehicle, and the K-9 reportedly indicated that drugs were present.

When asked by the deputy, Duren allegedly admitted to the presence of THC Wax inside the vehicle.

Deputies found just over 4 grams of THC wax, and just over 2 grams of Methamphetamine in his socks that Duren said, “he forgot was there.”

Both men are expected to appear in court this week.