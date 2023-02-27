Bannock County advances pathology lab planning despite opposition

POCATELLO — Development of the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center will continue despite opposition from one Bannock County commissioner.

At the Bannock County Commissioners meeting Thursday morning, commissioner John Crowder spoke against the forensic pathology center. His primary concern is the cost of the lab and how much of a benefit it will serve based on projections.

Commissioner Jeff Hough said several times during the meeting Crowder was referencing “outdated” numbers in his opposition to the lab. Hough argued in favor of the lab and believes that placing a forensic pathology center in Bannock County will have a “generational impact.”

“Bannock County has an identity issue,” Hough said during the meeting. “For so long, we have felt like we’re the bastard stepchild of Idaho, and we have this negative connotation about who we are and what we are. It’s hampered our growth. … Doing something like this helps us be a leader in the state.”

Following a discussion that lasted about 45 minutes, a measure to advance seven county projects was passed with a vote of two to one. The only project included in the measure that was discussed was the pathology center.

According to Crowder, the justification for building a pathology center in eastern Idaho is based on the fact that it will save Bannock County time and money. He raised three key issues regarding the proposed lab: that it can be built for $2 million; that it will save travel time to and from Boise for county officials; and that autopsies will cost less than in Boise.

“My research says that only one of these projections — the decrease in travel time — is accurate,” he said.

“Should we continue to move forward with this project, we’re looking at spending $7 million to $9 million and increasing our annual autopsy spending by $100,000 to save six hours of driving time twice a month for a handful of people attending autopsies,” Crowder said.

Construction of the lab is now projected to cost somewhere between $7.5 million and $9 million, he added. And the ongoing cost projections suggest the county will be paying close to $6,000 per autopsy done in Bannock County, compared to the $2,000 Ada County charges.

Last March, when the Idaho State Legislature approved funding for the lab, Bannock County received $900,000 from the Governor’s budget for partial funding. Another $2 million was devoted from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to cover the remaining costs.

Crowder contends that new projections of more than $7 million exceeds the reasonable cost.

Commission Chairman Ernie Moser rebutted, saying that the construction and deployment of a Bannock-based forensic pathology center is about the cost-benefit scale, not just the cost.

“I believe that for something that has longevity, that this would be good for all of southeast Idaho,” Moser said. “I’m willing to hedge my bet that it’s going to pay off, that it’s good for our county as a whole, it’s good for all of southeast Idaho, it’s good for the coroner’s offices, it’s good a person that has somebody pass away.”

Crowder, though, contends that the money that would go to the lab would be better served elsewhere. He pointed out $16 million worth of deferred maintenance and renovations needed on buildings already owned by the county. Money is also needed for increased wages and benefits for county agencies, like the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices.

Wage and benefit costs connected to the pathology center were another key issue raised during the discussion.

Staffing the lab — with one pathologist, one lab technician and one transcriptionist — will cost nearly $500,000 annually, according to Crowder. That, he added, is the reason for the high per-autopsy operational cost.

Hough argued that Crowder was citing “substantially outdated” numbers.

Since early, Hough said, the county has come to the conclusion that the lab will not need a full-time technician — at least not early on in. Additionally, the discovery of useful software has led the county to determine that a full-time transcriptionist will not be needed.

“Those numbers are down substantially,” he concluded.

While discussions did not get contentious, Hough seemed more frustrated each time he accused Crowder of citing old information.

Officials in attendance, including the commission, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu and Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner all agreed that a second forensic pathology center in Idaho would serve the state greatly. Early estimations show that the lab could conduct as many as 120 autopsies in its first year of operation, allowing Bannock and other counties in the region more leeway for requesting necessary autopsies.

Crowder’s concern, though, is at what cost to Bannock County and its taxpayers.

An item has been added on the agenda of the commission Tuesday meeting. Former Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, who is serving as a consultant on this project, will present the newest data and financial projections to the commissioners at that meeting.

That meeting, and all others, are viewable live on the Bannock County YouTube channel — here.