East Idaho Eats: Sully’s Lunchbox is putting mouthwatering twists on classic favorites

IDAHO FALLS — A new local food truck is putting its own creative twists on burgers, tacos and “sammiches.”

Sully’s Lunchbox, owned and operated by Jeff and Kristina Sullivan, has been making the rounds and generating a frenzy of regular customers over the past six months, and for a tasty reason.

“We’ve been together since 2001, and all of our family and friends call him Chef Jeff,” says Kristina. “He’s just been cooking for years.”

EastIdahoNews.com was lucky enough to try some of their creations, and I am already dreaming about going back.

The first thing I got to taste was the Al Pastor tacos, which were juicy, flavorful and seasoned perfectly.

They also came with their own homemade Fresno pepper mango hot sauce and charred salsa verde, which were just the right amount of spicy and tangy to combine with the flavors of the meat.

Al Pastor Tacos | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We make all of our sauces, marinades, and we make our own pickles,” says Kristina. “We make our jalapeno Fresno pickles too, they’re spicy but really good.”

Next, I tried the Capistrano burger, which is not for those with small stomachs but is for those who love a good burger.

On top of the locally-sourced burger patty sits applewood bacon, avocado, and grilled onions, all between two pieces of sourdough bread, making for an unconventional but totally delectable lunch.

The Capistrano burger | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I like everything on my burger,” says Kristina. “I just want all of it!”

The last thing I tried, and my personal favorite, was the “Slap Yo Granny Blue” burger, which I am tempted to do after eating this thing.

“This one is our special, so we don’t always have it, but we’ve had so many people rant and rave about it, ” says Kristina. “It’s our most popular special.”

The “Slap Yo Granny Blue” burger | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

On top of the burger patty is a delicious blueberry-raspberry compote that works perfectly with the saltiness of the other ingredients.

It is also topped with “fancy lettuce,” mayo, tomato, and their house-made pickled jalapeno Fresno chiles.

On top of these delicious creations, the Sullivans also serve a number of other delicious items we didn’t have time to try, such as the Samurai burger, made with a patty mixed with Asian flavors, topped with citrus slaw, house-made Asian pickles, and spicy mayo on a Brioche bun.

The Samauri burger | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Another favorite is the #19 Sammich, with stacked house sliced turkey, bacon, “fancy lettuce”, heirloom tomato, a house-made sweet, tangy mustard sauce, all inside of locally sourced squaw bread.

The #19 Sammich | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

On top of all of that, all burgers and sandwiches come with fresh-cut fries, with the option to add parmesan truffle oil, which was salty, cheesy, and delicious.

Regular fries (left) and Parmesean truffle oil fries (right) | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

When asked about the inspiration for their menu items, the Sullivans say it came from their passion for food and an even stronger passion for feeding people.

Jeff and Kristina Sullivan, owners of Sully’s Lunchbox. | EastIdahoNews.com

If you listen to one piece of advice, let it be this: check out the Sully’s Lunchbox Facebook and Instagram pages to find out where they’re located, so you can get your hands on some of this delicious homemade food.

They are open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.