Girl flown to hospital after being accidentally shot

RIRIE – A child is recovering at the hospital after being accidentally shot at her home in Ririe on Sunday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com a man in the home was cleaning his AR-15 rifle around 1 p.m. when the firearm accidentally discharged and struck the girl.

She was immediately airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Her condition is unknown as of Monday aftenoon.