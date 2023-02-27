Idaho could ban drag shows on public property. Sponsor says LGBTQ Pride inspired bill

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Last year’s Boise Pride Festival has inspired two Idaho bills that seek to limit public accommodations for LGBTQ pride celebrations. Drag shows would be barred from public property under the latest bill, proposed by an Idaho religious lobbying group.

Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti on Monday introduced legislation that would allow parents to sue event organizers and promoters who allow children access to shows featuring “sexual conduct.” The bill also would prohibit such shows from taking place on public property, such as parks.

“It does not matter whether we’re talking about a sexually explicit striptease or a sexually explicit drag show,” Conzatti told the House State Affairs Committee Monday. “Neither belongs in a public park, a public facility or other places where children are present.”

RELATED | Local drag queen reading time attracts a packed house — but those in attendance weren’t fans

Under the bill, “sexual conduct” that minors would be prohibited from viewing includes dances and gestures “with accessories that exaggerate” sexual characteristics and acts.

Conzatti, who previously called homosexuality “sinful,” “immoral” and “an abomination,” said in a news release that Pride festivals last year in Coeur d’Alene and Boise public parks inspired the bill. The Boise Pride Festival last year took place in Cecil D. Andrus Park.

GOP officials in September condemned the event for a planned kids drag show, which was later canceled. Several corporate sponsors also withdrew their support in response to criticism of the event.

The other bill inspired by Boise Pride, from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, cleared the House last week. It would restrict state agencies from sponsoring nongovernmental organizations and events. Boise Pride is organized by a nonprofit.

State agencies would have to obtain approval from the governor to provide financial support for a nonprofit or other nongovernmental organization. Monks’ bill heads to the Senate.

Conzatti’s bill — which is co-sponsored by Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa — likely will return to the House State Affairs Committee in the coming days or weeks for a public hearing, before it would head to the House floor for a vote.