Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her sleep

IDAHO FALLS – A 23-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a felony charge after a woman reported that she woke up to him sexually assaulting her.

Devin John Curzon was charged with felony forcible penetration on Jan. 26.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on June 25 after a 20-year-old woman told hospital staff she had been sexually assaulted by Curzon early that morning.

The victim had a sexual assault exam done and it was sent to the lab for testing. The results of the test are not included in court documents.

The woman told deputies she had been consuming alcohol and marijuana before falling asleep on a couch next to Curzon. When she woke up, he was sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

When the victim asked Curzon what he was doing, he reportedly “pretended like he didn’t know what he was doing.”

She then provided a deputy with a text conversation between her and Curzon later that day.

The victim sent a message saying, “I just wanted to tell you that what I woke up to this morning was not okay. It isn’t okay for you to start doing something sexual to someone without their consent…That is sexual assault and I am not okay with what you did.”

Curzon reportedly responded, “I really know that and I truly apologize I thought you were awake because you were rubbing on my arm and I am truly truly aware that was I did was severely f***** up…I just severely overstepped and I will do whatever you make this situation right.”

In July, deputies spoke with the victim again to try and get in contact with Curzon but were unsuccessful.

A warrant was issued for Curzon’s arrest on Jan. 26 and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set to $50,000, to which he later posted before being released on Feb. 3.

A no-contact order was also issued for the victim.

Curszon is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.