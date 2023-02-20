Officials identify man killed in wrong-way crash

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a three-vehicle collision on I15 southbound at milepost 70.4 in Bannock County on Friday, Feb. 17.

Tyler Michael Gunn, a 29-year-old, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.