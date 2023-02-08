Pocatello man gets rider for delivery of meth, heroin

POCATELLO — A man who sold drugs to a police informant has been sent on a rider.

Christopher Zachary Mock, 37, appeared in court Monday and was handed down the sentence by District Judge Rick Carnaroli, court records show. A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When an inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

The sentence comes after a plea agreement between Mock and the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Mock pleaded guilty to two felony charges for delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of heroin. In exchange, a prosecutor dismissed a separate 2020 felony charge for possession of meth.

Carnaroli also gave Mock an underlying sentence of eight to 12 years in prison, which he could serve if he fails the rider program.

Mock was arrested in July after Pocatello police witnessed him selling 7.63 grams of meth and 1.3 grams of heroin to a confidential informant. The arrest was the result of an undercover operation involving the Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s and U.S Drug Enforcement Administration.

In addition to the rider, Mock was ordered to pay $3,320.50 in fees and fines.