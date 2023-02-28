Popular barbecue restaurant closing one eastern Idaho location

IDAHO FALLS – A barbecue joint serving customers for nearly five years is closing up shop.

Pitmaster BarBQue at 3090 South 25th East in Idaho Falls will permanently close at the end of the work day on Saturday, March 4.

Owner Lisa Harding tells EastIdahoNews.com the reason for the closure is due to changes in family circumstances and a desire for a change of pace.

“My son, Porter, has been my general manager and he has run that location for me. He’s been working full time and going to school part time. He’s now finished school and has a job, so I’ve been doing it by myself. I just decided I don’t want the stress (of running both locations). It’s a lot and I want to enjoy my job again,” Harding says.

The original location at 1305 Fremont Avenue will remain open and will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Pitmaster has been a favorite for locals since Harding and her family opened the eatery nearly 10 years ago. The store on South 25th East opened in 2018 and both are regularly packed with people eating brisket, sandwiches, ribs and Idaho nachos.

“The nachos are a local favorite. We get all of our potatoes from local farmers and cut them up into fresh cut fries. Then we put cheese and meat on them with bacon, our competition sauce and green onions,” Harding told us in October.

The Baxter Sandwich and the ribs are popular as well. The cornbread is made from scratch daily and all of the rubs and sauces are made in-house with the restaurant’s own recipes.

Pitmaster offers catering for weddings, family reunions, business functions and other parties.

The Fremont Avenue location is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch and dinner is available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. closing time on Friday.