School closures for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Nate Eaton

The following schools are closed or delayed on Tuesday, Feb. 28 due to severe winter weather:

  • Preston Joint School District 201
  • North Fremont School
  • Ashton Elementary

You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.

