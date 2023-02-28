School closures for Tuesday, Feb. 28
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Posted:
The following schools are closed or delayed on Tuesday, Feb. 28 due to severe winter weather:
- Preston Joint School District 201
- North Fremont School
- Ashton Elementary
You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.
