UPDATE: Lanes are now open on US 20 after crews remove downed power lines

UPDATE

All lanes are open as of 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are working to remove power lines off US Highway 20 north of Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have been on the scene since around 6 a.m. Thursday. The lines are down on the eastbound lanes at milepost 311.

Traffic is being diverted off US 20 in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

ISP expects delays until at least 8:30 a.m.

