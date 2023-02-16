UPDATE: Lanes are now open on US 20 after crews remove downed power lines
UPDATE
All lanes are open as of 9 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
IDAHO FALLS — Crews are working to remove power lines off US Highway 20 north of Idaho Falls.
Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have been on the scene since around 6 a.m. Thursday. The lines are down on the eastbound lanes at milepost 311.
Traffic is being diverted off US 20 in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
ISP expects delays until at least 8:30 a.m.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive more information.
Idaho State Police is assisting Bonneville County Sheriff's Office with a power line down on eastbound US20 at milepost 311, north of Idaho Falls. The eastbound and westbound lanes of US20 are blocked.@ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/uWxu88rk1B
