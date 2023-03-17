Firefighters raising money for local charities on St. Patrick’s Day - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local band consisting of current and retired firefighters is raising money for charity organizations this year in a St. Patrick’s Day event. The public is invited to attend.

IFFD Pipes & Drums, a nonprofit organization, will be raising money on St. Patrick’s Day for an annual event called “March in March.”

“We go from bar to bar (and) a couple of different restaurants downtown. We play bagpipes and a bunch of different songs,” said band member and firefighter Whit Albertson.

Albertson said he hopes they will be able to raise anywhere from $6,000 to $8,000.

Last year was special. He said they were able to raise nearly $12,000. The event honored a firefighters son, 15-year-old Mason Scott Grimmett, who lost his heroic battle with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

This year, Albertson said the money would go to different charities like Make-A-Wish.

Here is the schedule for Friday for IFFD Pipes & Drums:

Idaho Brewing Company: 5 p.m.

The Buzz Factory: 5:30 p.m.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: 6:15 p.m.

The Celt Pub: 7:00 p.m.

The House on Park: 7:30 p.m.

The Frosty Gator: 8:15 p.m.

An old fire engine will be out on Park Avenue, selling brats.

“We will NOT be blocking off the street, so please keep the street clear and be careful and courteous to the traffic and patrons around the area. Let’s all have a great time, and please be safe and responsible!” a Facebook post from IFFD Pipes & Drums said.

Albertson encourages everyone to come out and celebrate. He says one of his favorite parts of the event is being outside because winter is almost done.

“Spring is coming (and) getting to be outside with the band and getting to play and being around the public,” he said.

According to a news release, “The IFFD Pipes & Drums band has been playing at local community events and funerals for fellow first responders across Idaho since 2006. The annual March in March is their largest fundraiser. The band also helps with various other fundraisers focused on assisting first responders and their families through challenging times.”