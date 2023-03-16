Jury finds Bingham County coroner not guilty of sexual battery during trial - East Idaho News

BOISE — Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts was found not guilty by an Ada County jury following a trial Wednesday.

Roberts, 55, was charged with a misdemeanor for sexual battery in October.

Because the charge was a misdemeanor, available information on the alleged crime was limited. What is known is that Roberts was accused of grabbing a woman’s breast.

After charges were filed, all three of the county’s deputy coroners as well as several other Bingham County elected officials, called for Roberts to resign from his position. When Roberts did not step down, the three deputy coroners resigned from their positions.

Roberts tells EastIdahoNews.com he does not want to dwell on the past. Instead, he wants to focus on moving forward and continuing his work to improve the operations within the Bingham County Coroner’s Office.

“I’ve been doing the job all along and I am going to continue to do it the best I can, and just make that place a better place,” he said.