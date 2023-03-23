Lori Vallow Daybell transported to Ada County Jail - East Idaho News

BOISE — Lori Vallow Daybell has been moved to the Ada County Jail in Boise, jail authorities confirm.

It’s not clear exactly when Daybell was moved from the Madison County Jail in Rexburg. She last appeared publicly during a court hearing in St. Anthony on Tuesday. Madison County authorities did not respond or declined to comment about her move on Wednesday.

Viewers sent EastIdahoNews.com pictures of Daybell on the road accompanied by Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, Ada County Jail officials confirmed Daybell was housed at the Boise jail. She also appeared on the inmate roster.

Daybell has been moved to Boise in preparation for her trial. Jury selection begins on April 3.

Lori and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s children – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.