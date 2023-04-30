Bannock County coordinating flood response with Emergency Operations Center - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Warmer temperatures in eastern Idaho are a welcome relief for many after a long winter, but the change in weather also increases the risk of flooding.

Some counties, such as Bear Lake and Franklin Counties, are experiencing emergency situations related to flooding. Officials are hoping to communicate and spread resources around more efficiently.

Bannock County set up an Emergency Operations Center last Monday in response to these threats, according to a news release from the county. It’s helping to gather information from those who need assistance so that officials know how to respond.

“We need the public to be our eyes and ears around the area to help us identify any damages. We’ve set up a Survey123 link to make it easy for you to report damages,” Bannock County’s Emergency Director Wes Jones says.

Bear Lake and Franklin Counties are working in partnership with the regional EOC and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Bear Lake County homeowners associations have resources to to minimize flood risk to homes and officials are working to ensure they’re fulfilling that obligation.

The wastewater treatment plant in Preston is downstream from Glendale Reservoir in the Worm Creek drainage and Franklin County is taking steps to protect it.

It’s also providing emergency protective measures for county roads, the news release says.

Both counties are coordinating with water resource managers for other flood mitigation measures.

“The EOC group is meeting multiple times a week to manage resource needs, evaluate progress and troubleshoot emergent needs,” said the news release.

Bingham, Caribou and Oneida Counties are on standby to provide assistance as well.

“This is a reciprocal assistance. We’re supporting our neighboring counties because it’s the right thing to do. This severe weather has increased our attention to flood potentials and impacts to the community,” Jones says.

The EOC will remain in place until May 2, or until the threats subside.

Bannock County residents can pick up free, empty sandbags at various locations during regular business hours. They can also get them refilled. For more information, click here.

In Franklin County, sandbags are available at 186 West 200 North in Preston. Visit the Franklin County website for more information.

Bear Lake County residents can pick up sandbags at these locations.

Additional information about flood preparation is available on the OEM’s website.

Bannock County residents can sign-up to receive emergency and weather notifications here.