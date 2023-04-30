Challis woman dies in rollover crash near Arco - East Idaho News

ARCO – A woman is dead following a rollover crash near Arco early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 223 in Butte County on U.S. Highway 20/26/93 south of Arco, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. They did not specify what time.

The 37-year-old from Challis, whose name was not released, was headed west in a Ford F-150 pickup. ISP reports she overcorrected, veered off the road and rolled.

Though she was wearing a seatbelt, she died from her injuries on scene.

ISP is grateful to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Butte County Coroner, and Butte County EMS for assisting with the response. The crash remains under investigation.