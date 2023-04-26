DAY 16 | LIVE UPDATES: Pathologist reveals cause of death for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan as autopsy photos are shown to jurors - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the details in this story are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

12:05 p.m. We are now taking an hour lunch break.

12:03 p.m. Warren determined Tylee’s cause of death as homicide by unspecified means. “The cause of death was by homicide but I just can’t pinpoint exactly what that was.”

12:01 p.m. Warren was able to identify Tylee’s pelvis with her femur, portions of her skull including the area where her eyeball would be and portions where her teeth would have been. Multiple long bones and rib fragments were also identified. “There weren’t nice clean bones. These were bones that had significant artifact secondary to the fire. They were blackened and charred,” Warren says.

12 p.m. Warren was able to find Tylee’s heart connected to her right and left lung, one kidney, a few small segments of bowel, a portion of a liver and small fragments of brain matter. “These organs had severe decomposition, significant burning artifacts, they were charred and shrunken. Presumably the rest of hte organs burned away or were never found.”

11:57 a.m. There was no blood or urine to send for a toxicology but Warren says you can send skeletal muscle. He cut into the skeletal muscle and “got the best tissue” he could. He sent that in for a toxicology report. The report came back positive for ibuprofen, a common decompositional product, carboxyhemoglobin and iron. Carboxyhemoglobin in a fire is often released along with multiple other cases. “If that is breathed in and the person is alive, you’ll get a high carboxyhemoglobin level. That’s why we did the test. In this particular case, the carboxyhemoglobin level came back extremely low. There is no evidence to support that Tylee was alive when she was burned.”

11:56 a.m. “We were looking for anything. Bullets, a portion of a knife, any other foreign debris that we could collect as evidence,” Warren says. No projectiles or portions of weapons were found. “Essentially what we saw was a collection of bones along with other debris. A lot of mud and dirt.”

11:55 a.m. Warren says Tylee’s autopsy took about a week. All of the remains were x-rayed.

11:54 a.m. “This autopsy was different. The vast majority of the time when I perform an autopsy I get an entire body and there’s a process we go through. Tylee’s case was different. Her remains were received in three separate sealed bags. Two of the bags were black body bags and the third was a large brown paper bag that was sealed. Within that contacted five other paper bags within it. So I essentially received Tylee’s remains in multiple different bags,” Warren says.

11:52 a.m. Wood asks if the bruises on the neck could be decomposition. Warren does think so. Wood now asks if Warren was involved in the autopsy of Tylee Ryan. It started on the same day as JJ’s – June 11, 2020. Tylee’s autopsy was done after JJ’s.

11:51 a.m. Wood asks Warren if the bruises on JJ’s body were from before or after he died. Warren says they were premortem because when someone dies, there is no circulation so bodies can’t bruise.

11:50 a.m. The feeling in the courtroom is very heavy. Even though the audience did not see the photos, we heard the description and could tell at least one juror was affected by them.

11:48 a.m. Wood is finished with the exhibits. Boyce says the victims will be allowed to view the exhibits if they would like in another setting. Prosecutors are re-adjusting their seats to get the monitors and seats back to normal.

11:46 a.m. Exhibit 176JJ is a photo of JJ’s lower body and possible bruising, Warren says.

11:45 a.m. Warren describes a photo that shows bright red bruising under JJ’s fingernails. “It essentially means there has been trauma to that area and blood vessels have been broken. It’s essentially caused a bruise.”

11:43 a.m. Warren says there appears to be scratch-like abrasions on JJ’s neck.

11:41 a.m. Warren describes a photo of the left side of JJ’s neck. “There are a couple of things you can see. One – you can see a slight or faint impression of where the duct tape was around the neck. You can see multiple brown to light brown abrasions – some with a small amount of red hemorrhage – that was scattered on the left side of the neck.”

11:39 a.m. The next image is a portion of JJ’s right upper arm where there was hemorrhaging, which Warren says is consistent with bruising.

11:39 a.m. Lori appears to be crying. She is wiping her eyes with tissues and will not look at the screen. The next image shows bruising on JJ’s arm.

11:38 a.m. The next image is of JJ’s arm highlighted with a ruler. There is some discoloration that could be associated to bruising.

11:36 a.m. Wood asks about white spots that are apparently on JJ’s side. Warren said they are likely salt minerals that are part of the decomposition process. The next image shows JJ’s lower half from the back down.

11:35 a.m. Warren describes another photo showing JJ’s lower half – his legs and his feet. The next picture is of JJ face down. “We always get photographs of a decedent laying face down so we can better evaluate the back. This simply shows there is decomposition involving the back and the shoulders.”

11:33 a.m. The next photo is of JJ’s upper body including his face and arms. It shows the state of decomposition he was in and on his chest there is a green/tan skin discoloration. I have only seen Lori look at the screen once briefly during the presentation of the photos.

11:32 a.m. The next photo is of JJ’s face. “We always get a photograph of the decedent’s face and at the time it helped us with a preliminary identification based on photos I and everyone else in the room had seen. This did look like JJ,” Warren explains.

11:31 a.m. More images are shown of duct tape found wrapped around JJ’s wrists. Now Warren describes the diaper that JJ was wearing when he was buried. There is decomposition fluid and sluffed-off tissue on the diaper.

11:30 a.m. The next photo is a close-up of the duct tape around JJ’s wrists. “It appeared it had been wrapped around one wrist and then the other wrist had been laid on top of it and then it was wrapped around the other wrist separately.”

11:28 a.m. Warren says the next photo shows a “large band of duct tape” that was removed from JJ’s arms and given to law enforcement. The next image is the same duct tape taken from a different angle to show the inside of the duct tape. “You can see the decomposition staining on large portions of the duct tape.”

11:27 a.m. The next photo is a strip of duct tape that covered JJ’s mouth. It was submitted to police as evidence. The next photo shows JJ’s hands wrapped multiple times with duct tape. Most of the jurors are looking at their monitors and showing little emotion – but the one I referenced earlier is looking at the witness, at the ceiling, at the prosecutor or looking down.

11:25 a.m. Warren now describes a photo of the strip of duct tape covering JJ’s mouth. “JJ’s face is in a state of decomposition…It’s green in discoloration and there is skin slippage.”

11:24 a.m. The next image shows duct tape covering JJ’s mouth from jawline to jawline. Lori just glanced at the screen and then looked away. “We carefully removed the plastic bag and the duct tape from JJ’s head,” Warren says while describing the photo. There is decomposed tissue and fluid shown in this photo.

11:23 a.m. The next photo is the lower half of the body showing JJ’s pajama pants. The next picture shows the lower half of JJ’s body. His ankles are bound with duct tape. The juror who was not looking at the screen is now crying and wiping her eyes with a tissue.

11:22 a.m. Warren continues to describe the autopsy photos and the extent of the decomposition fluid. “You can see a small portion of his arm, his left upper arm, and you can see it’s in a state of decomposition. It has a tan, leathery appearance with skin slippage.”

11:20 a.m. Lori is not looking at the monitor. I’ve noticed one female juror is not looking at her screen. She is looking up at the ceiling and rubbing her finger back and forth over her lips.

11:19 a.m. The next photo is the first view of JJ after they opened the black plastic bag. Warren says there is a white plastic bag over the head wrapped multiple times with duct tape. The next image is a photo of the white bag over the head and the duct tape over the head.

11:17 a.m. The next image is a red body lock after it’s been cut by the forensic team and removed. The next image is a photo after the sealed body bag is open. “At that point, we opened that bag and peel back some of the duct tape. Then we handed over that black bag to law enforcement as evidence,” Warren says.

11:16 a.m. Boyce is back on the bench and says the logistics have been worked out. Wood continues to question Dr. Warren.

11:14 a.m. There are seven 24-30 inch monitors placed throughout the jury box. Jurors will clearly see the screens showing the autopsy photos but those in the audience gallery will not.

11:12 a.m. Change of plans. The prosecutors turned the monitor around and moved their chairs so they now face the audience and there’s no way for anyone in the audience to see the screen. Wood now asks for another sidebar.

11:11 a.m. Lori is looking at the screen. Thomas raises a concern that people sitting behind prosecutors can see their screen. Boyce asks Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Spencer Rammell to stand behind the screen so he can block the public from viewing the monitor. Boyce jokes, “I knew having you on the prosecution would come in handy at some point.”

11:09 a.m. I will relay the information said about the photos but can not describe them as I can’t see them. Warren describes the first photo as JJ in a black sealed body bag. A red seal is on sealing the zipper of the body bag and a ruler is apparently on the photos with the case number listed on it.

11:08 a.m. Spectators in the courtroom and overflow areas will not see the photos. Jurors, the defense (including Lori) and prosecution will see the photos. Wood says he did not take a position on the ruling and left it to the discretion of the court.

11:06 a.m. Boyce is back on the bench. He says he has considered the evidence and made a decision that it would be inappropriate for many of the photos to be publicly demonstrated due to their graphic nature. Boyce is also concerned that the photos on the big screen would “blow them up.” So the images will be shown on the monitors in front of the jurors and at the defense and prosecution table.

11:05 a.m. We are waiting for Judge Boyce to re-enter the courtroom and decide how/if the autopsy photos will be shown.

11:02 a.m. Lori is chatting with her attorneys. She doesn’t seem too concerned as she’s smiling and actively engaged in conversation.

11 a.m. Lori’s uncle, Rex Conner, is back in the courtroom today with his daughters. They, along with two victim advocates, are sitting in the prosecution benches. No other family members are in the reserved area.

10:58 a.m. Several jurors stand to stretch their legs. Lori continues to write in her notebook. Attorneys are walking back into the courtroom.

10:52 a.m. All of the attorneys have left the courtroom with the judge. Lori sits at the defense table with her back toward the spectators. Her side can be observed by jurors who sit directly across from her. Lori is writing in the yellow notebook.

10:51 a.m. Thomas asks to have the photos shown in black-and-white. Wood objects and says that’s not the reality. Boyce calls for a sidebar. White noise is played in the courtroom. The defense does not want these photos shown.

10:48 a.m. There are around three dozen photos taken during the autopsy that Wood asks to admit as evidence. Thomas objects and asks the court to exclude them because they are unnecessarily prejudicial. Wood responds, “There are photographs of what actually happened. What actually transpired during the autopsy? There’s no better evidence to explain the autopsy process then by these and Dr. Warren’s testimony. They are true and they are accurate.” Boyce overrules the objection and photos will be admitted.

10:44 a.m. Audio issues resolved. Warren is back on the stand and Rod Wood continues to question. Wood asks to admit photos of the autopsy.

10:41 a.m. Larry and Kay Woodcock are not in the courtroom this morning. They were aware what would be discussed today. Judge Boyce is back on the bench but court staff are working out some audio issues.

10:12 a.m. Time for a mid-morning break. Back in 15-20 minutes.

10:11 a.m. Wood asks Warren to characterize the amounts of GHB found in JJ Vallow. He says, “inconclusive.” GHB can be found in tissues including livers postmortem and “there’s really no way for me to tell for sure whether this is just a naturally occurring product in the body that was there or if JJ was given GHB. I can’t say one way or another based on the levels.”

10:07 a.m. There was no blood or urine due to the state of decomposition so a sample of JJ’s liver was sent for a toxicology. Full-body x-rays were also performed but they did not show any overt fractures or abnormalities. The toxicology report shows low levels of ethanol (alcohol), a drug called GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), caffeine and theobromine (pardon the spellings) that can be found in cocoa and tea.

10:05 a.m. Warren did not observe any rib fractures. He did not see anything unusual in the lungs.

10:04 a.m. There was no sign of disease. Warren made incisions on the heart and lungs. All the organs were still there and well-defined, Warren says. “All of the organs showed decomposition changes but I did not see any trauma to the internal organs or evidence of overt natural disease to any of the organs.”

10:04 a.m. There was also bruises on the left arm and a hemorrhage on the right thumbnail. “There were also other areas that were concerning or suspicious – bruising on the ankles that may have been associated with the duct tape.” Many members of the jury are taking detailed notes as Warren speaks. Lori is taking notes and looking up at the witness.

10 a.m. JJ’s body was in a state of decomposition. Warren describes the graphic details of the state of JJ’s body. Warren found a scratch-like abrasion on the left side of JJ’s neck.

9:58 a.m. The clothes were removed and submitted to law enforcement. A single cut was made on the duct tape and given to law enforcement. The plastic bag was given to the law enforcement. All of the fingernails were cut and given to law enforcement. Oral, anal and penile swaps were conducted in case there was a sexual crime involved. A portion of the rib, bone, hair and two molars were taken out of JJ’s mouth for DNA purposes.

9:56 a.m. Warren says they received JJ’s body in a body bag. He opened it up and it was wrapped in plastic. “Right from the beginning there were some things that obviously jumped out. There was a white plastic bag over JJ’s head wrapped around his face multiple times with duct tape all the way down to the neck. The forearms and the hands were bound with duct tape and the ankles were found with duct tape. JJ was wearing a red pajama top, red pajama bottoms and black socks. Another quite obvious thing is the body was in a sense of decomposition. There was dirt and mold on the tops and bottoms. You could tell even with the clothing on that the body was in a state of decomposition by the color of the skin.”

9:53 a.m. Warren conducted the autopsy on JJ Vallow on June 11, 2020 at the Ada County Morgue. The autopsy took about four hours. Warren says JJ died of asphyxia by plastic bag over the head and duct tape over the mouth. Bound with duct tape, bruising on the arms and abrasion to the neck.

9:52 a.m. Warren then cuts into the body, collects urine, blood, eye fluid and other things are collected from the body. Organs are inspected and weighed. Warren says he has conducted autopsies on over 200 bodies.

9:50 a.m. Warren says typically the body is received in a body bag. The bag is typically sealed. He opens the body bag and observes the scene as is – what were they wearing, any evidence of medical intervention, etc. The clothes are then removed and evidence is gathered if needed. A head-to-toe exam is performed – hair, eye color, ears, fingernails are all described. Warren looks for anything that could determine cause of death.

9:49 a.m. Wood asks Warren what an unattended death is. Warren says the death is unattended by a clinician. If somebody dies in the hospital, that’s an attended death. Someone who dies outside of the hospital without a doctor is an unattended death.

9:47 a.m. Warren says cases that fall under the medical examiner/coroner’s office are typically not-natural deaths. Tests are done to come up with a cause and manner of death. “That’s my ultimate job – to determine the cause and manner of death” he says. Cause of death is what causes you to die – heart attack, car crash, gunshot wound, etc. Manner of death deals more with circumstances surrounding the death and there are typically five options – natural, accident, suicide, homicide and undetermined.

9:45 a.m. Warren is a member of the American Board of Pathology and serves on other boards. He details the tests he had to pass in order to practice pathology.

9:43 a.m. Wood asks Warren what pathology involves. Warren says it’s the study of disease and explains what some of his job involves.

9:41 a.m. Warren investigates homicides, suicides, accidents and there is an entire team that investigates these deaths. He says his job is to determine why people die. The Ada County Coroner’s Office has a contract with Madison and Fremont Counties to conduct autopsies. Warren performs 200-250 autopsies a year. He believes he’s conducted 1,200-1,500 cases in Idaho.

9:40 a.m. Warren has been licensed to practice in Idaho for six years. He practiced in Colorado for five years. He attended the University of Health Sciences Center in Portland, Oregon and did a general pathology residency with a two-year fellowship in neuropathology. He also did a one-year fellowship in forensic pathology. Warren works for the Ada County Coroner.

9:39 a.m. Warren is dressed in a dark suit with a gray shirt and tie. Wood will question Warren, who is a forensic pathologist. “A forensic pathologist is a medical doctor who tries to determine how people die,” he says.

9:38 a.m. Next witness up is Dr. Garth Warren.

9:35 a.m. Thomas asks Daniels if he has met with other senior team leaders in other parts of the country to discuss this case. He says no but in preparation for the search warrant, Daniels did talk with the Evidence Response Team in Virginia. Thomas has no further questions for Daniels and Wood is done with his questions too.

9:33 a.m. Thomas asks about the grid system the law enforcement team set up on the property. Thomas asks if the dirt area outside of the firepit was sifted. Daniels says he would need to ask his other team members to be sure. Thomas responds, “We’ve had about three years to prepare for this. This didn’t come up over the past three years?” Daniels says he will need to check with his colleagues.

9:31 a.m. Daniels believes he has processed another burial scene in Idaho on the Fort Hall Reservation. Daniels says he probably shouldn’t talk about specific cases. Thomas says it goes to his credibility. Daniels responds that he’s been on cases in Missoula and other cases involving human remains in firepits.

9:28 a.m. Thomas asks Daniels about his experience and him being to 5-7 burials over the years. Daniels has always been in the Salt Lake City division which covers Utah, Idaho and Montana. Thomas asks Daniels about his first uncover of a burial. Daniels says he would have to look it up. Thomas asks for clarification on the 5-7 burials. Daniels says some were individual burials, others had more than one burial.

9:27 a.m. Wood has no further questions for Daniels. John Thomas will be cross-examining him.

9:25 a.m. Wood asks Daniels to contrast the differences between JJ and Tylee’s burial sites. He says there was a big difference – JJ’s remains were all in tact, wrapped in plastic bags and very coordinated with rocks and wooden planks. Tylee’s burial site was just “a mass of organic material” that fell apart when the team went to uncover it. “Such a big contrast for us as a team going from JJ’s – how precise everything was placed – versus Tylee’s melted, charred, mass – how that was placed in that burial.”

9:21 a.m. And we have another exhibit that Wood wants entered into evidence. More photos from the crime scene. Thomas objects based on previous reasons. Boyce overrules and lets the pictures in.

9:20 a.m. Wood asks to admit another exhibit. Once again – more photos from the presentation. Thomas again objects based on the fact the pictures were already admitted in the presentation. Boyce overrules the objection and the photos are admitted as evidence.

9:17 a.m. Wood asks to admit another exhibit. Again – more photos that were in the presentation. Thomas again objects based on the fact the pictures were already admitted in the presentation. Boyce overrules the objection and allows the photos in.

9:13 a.m. Wood asks to admit another exhibit containing more photos from the crime scene. Thomas objects that the pictures are cumulative – they were shown in the interactive presentation but Wood wants the jury to have hard copies of the pictures. Boyce overrules the objection and lets the photos in.

9:08 a.m. These photos were just shown to the court. Wood wants them admitted so the jury can review them later rather than having to view the interactive presentation we just witnessed. Thomas objects and says it’s cumulative to admit them again. Boyce is concerned that the photos would be admitted twice but believes they would assist the jury so he allows the admission.

9:07 a.m. Wood asks to admit an exhibit containing ERT (Emergency Response Team) photos taken June 9-10.

9 a.m. The following photo shows burial material laid out on a plastic tarp next to a blue tent area. Another picture shows a wide shot of the backhoe next to JJ’s burial site. “Once we found JJ’s remains, we knew Tylee was around here somewhere. Was Tylee buried underneath JJ? We had to be very careful.” Nothing else was found in burial site #1.

8:58 a.m. The next photo shows duct tape on the black plastic bags. Daniels says duct tape can contain good forensic evidence so they wanted to be very careful. We see another photo of a complete black plastic bag with duct tape on it. The next photo shows decomposition that was leaking out of the plastic bag. Samples were taken of the decomposition.

8:56 a.m. Daniels says multiple tools were being used – shovels, rakes, metal trowels, wooden tools for flesh or organic materials, clay-molding tools, tongue depressors for skeletal remains and more.

8:55 a.m. The next photo shows a wider shot of the burial site. The team needed to carefully sift through the dirt. They divided the grave in half – grid a for the top part of the body and grid b for the lower.

8:54 a.m. Under the black plastic bag is a white plastic bag. Daniels cuts the white plastic bag and human hair starts coming out with the razor blade into his hands. “That’s the point we decide these are human remains. This becomes burial site #1 and it is JJ’s burial site,” Daniels says.

8:52 a.m. Once the planks are removed, we see a black piece of plastic. At this point, Daniels took his hand and brushed aside the soil from the black plastic. “I made an oval shape in the ground and it has the feel of a human skull. That’s what I presume it is,” he says. Daniels took a razor blade and cut into the black plastic bag. “It’s tight to whatever is inside. I had to pull that black plastic bag off and make a razoz blade cut to the bag.”

8:51 a.m. Daniels says you would place planks and rocks to prevent wildlife from finding the human remains. “If they scattered the human remains, a neighbor or someone else could discover them so the grave isn’t as hidden,” Daniels says. He also says once human remains decompose, there is a sinking in the soil. “If there’s a berm to it, it will level out over time.”

8:49 a.m. Now we see boards that were found below the rocks. Daniels says it looks like they were strategically placed. “I’ve probably excavated approximately 5-7 burials. Out of all of those burials, this is the most precise — somebody’s taken the most effort to bury these remains,” Daniels says.

8:48 a.m. A photo is now on the screen showing the large rocks that were found at the burial site. “This was a good indication that this was a burial due to the precise manner the rocks were placed,” Daniels says.

8:45 a.m. Daniels describes a raised berm at the burial site with shorter grass on top compared to longer grass in the surrounding area. Once police discovered the potential burial site, they removed the vegetation layer by layer.

8:43 a.m. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney will continue questioning FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels. We now see an exhibit on the screen showing an overhead view of Chad Daybell’s property. Daniels is discussing burial site #1 – the site where JJ’s remains were found near a tree in the yard.

8:39 a.m. Judge Boyce is on the bench. Jurors are being brought in.

8:33 a.m. John Prior, Chad’s attorney, is here. There are three benches on the left side of the courtroom behind the defense table. The front two are reserved for defense witnesses or family members of Lori. I sit on the third bench behind those. The only people who have ever sat in the reserved rows are John Prior and the defense team’s investigator.

8:31 a.m. All the attorneys are headed back to meet with Judge Boyce in his chambers. Lori remains at the defense table with her back toward the gallery.

8:21 a.m. In the courtroom and ready to go. Lori just walked in wearing a white blouse and dress suit. Many observers who haven’t seen Lori in-person but have come for the trial have told me she looks older than in previous photos. One person just told me she looks like she is in “grandma mode.” Meanwhile – in Chad’s case – a status conference is scheduled on May 4 at 3:45 p.m.

8 a.m. It’s day 16 of Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial. FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels will be back on the stand this morning. You can read a recap of everything that happened yesterday here.