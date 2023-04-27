DAY 17 | LIVE UPDATES: Forensic biologist, DNA expert, FBI tool expert take the stand in Lori Vallow Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

1:06 p.m.

1:04 p.m. Dace did blood testing on the tools found at Chad’s house. “I found several presumptive positive blood stains on the tools and on several of the tools I found what could be charred flesh,” she says. Dace photographed the tools and took samples of the flesh to do DNA testing.

1:04 p.m. Dace tested a knife for blood that was found in Lori’s apartment. It tested negative. A swab on the wall tested a very faint positive for blood.

1:03 p.m. There was blood “all over everything,” Dace says. Wood asks about the chain and pendant. There was no blood on those items.

1:02 p.m. Dace received duct tape from the hand, ankles and mouth. She received duct tape from the plastic bag that was wrapped around the head. “Most of the tape and plastic had apparent blood and decomposition fluid present. I tested all the items for blood, which was positive.” On the tape, she looked for irregular edges that someone may have torn the tape with their teeth and left behind saliva. Dace also collected hair and fibers from the tape.

1 p.m. Dace describes her education history and job responsibilities. Dace received JJ Vallow’s autopsy samples including hand swabs, nail swabs, etc. She received teeth and plastics from the burial site. She received swabs from Lori’s apartment and a chain and pendant. She received 18 hand tools at the Daybell property.

12:57 p.m. Next witness is Katherine Dace – a forensic biologist for Idaho State Police. She has worked there since 2016. Rob Wood is questioning Dace.

12:56 p.m. Judge Boyce says we need to be done today by 3:20 p.m. and tomorrow will be a shortened day. Court will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. tomorrow with no lunch break.

12:49 p.m. Back in the courtroom. Lori is with her attorneys and the prosecutors are at their table.

11:48 a.m. We are going to lunch. See you in an hour.

11:47 a.m. A DNA profile was created for JJ and compared against Dennis Trehan, JJ’s biological father. The results showed 99.9999% of the male population was excluded from being JJ’s father. The state has no further questions for Nowlin. No cross-examination from the defense. The witness is excused.

11:46 a.m. Nowlin says JJ’s tooth sample was different than any she has seen previously. “When I broke open the tooth, there were still plump vessels present inside the tooth.”

11:44 a.m. “It is 2 billion, 528 million times more likely that Lori Vallow is the mother of the deceased individual as opposed to another randomly selected woman from the population,” Nowlin says – based on the molar tested from Tylee’s body.

11:41 a.m. Nowlin created a DNA profile for Tylee. She compared it against the DNA sample from Lori Vallow to determine if Lori was Tylee’s mother. The results showed 99.9999% of the female population was excluded from being Tylee’s mother.

11:40 a.m. Nowlin worked the Daybell case. “The items I was specifically asked to examine were biological samples said to be collected from Tylee Ryan – molars and a section of rib. I was also given biological samples from Joshua J. Vallow – which also consisted of a molar and section of rib. I was also given known samples from Dennis Trehan as well as Ms. Vallow.”

11:39 a.m. There are several standards the lab follows to be accredited and in order to work with other law enforcement agencies including the FBI.

11:38 a.m. The labs are bleached down, lab coats are worn, hair is pulled back, each item is tested separately, Nowlin says. The Idaho State Police lab is an accredited lab.

11:37 a.m. Multiple steps are taken to ensure the process of collecting DNA is done correctly. “There are controls built into the system to make sure it works,” Nowlin says.

11:35 a.m. Nowlin explains what DNA. Half comes from your mom and half comes from your dad. She says it’s a multiple step process to determine where DNA originated.

11:33 a.m. Nowlin has testified approximately 85 times prior to today about DNA analysis. “Over the course of 20 years, I’ve tested thousands of (DNA) samples.”

11:31 a.m. Wood asks Nowlin to describe her experience. She shares her educational and career background.

11:30 a.m. The next witness is Rylene Nowlin. Nowlin works in the Idaho State Police Forensic Department. She is the lab manager. Rob Wood will be questioning her.

11:28 a.m. Thomas has no further questions and Smith has no re-direct. Sincerbeaux is excused.

11:25 a.m. Sincerbeaux gives a very scientific answer as to how the testing is done to determine whether gasoline is in the can. His explanation includes words I’ve never heard. If you’re really interested, you should listen to the audio recording later tonight.

11:23 a.m. Sincerbeaux says when it comes to testing, they use a charcoal strip attached to a Christmas tree ornament hanger to put in the substance.

11:22 a.m. Thomas asks Sincerbeaux how full the pint-sized can was. Sincerbeaux doesn’t recall but says they normally want it 3/4 full for testing.

11:21 a.m. Sincerbeaux was tasked with looking for any ignitible liquids – paint thinners, gasoline, diesel.

11:20 a.m. Smith has nothing further. John Thomas now cross-examining Sincerbeaux.

11:19 a.m. “That can contained gasoline,” Sincerbeaux says.

11:18 a.m. Sincerbeaux recalls testing a pint-sized can containing decomposing flesh and other debris collected from Chad Daybell’s property.

11:15 a.m. Sincerbeaux has examined tens of thousands of items affected by fire during the course of his career.

11:14 a.m. Sincerbeaux worked as an analytical chemist in the ISP lab analyzing fire debris and drugs. He has since retired and coaches softball in northern Idaho.

11:11 a.m. Next witness called to the stand is David Sincerbeaux. He’s retired from Idaho State Police and Rachel Smith is questioning him.

11:10 a.m. Halepaska’s testimony is over. He is released from the stand.

11:09 a.m. Rawlings has some short follow-up questions for clarification.

11:06 a.m. Thomas asks for clarification on the difference between the stabbing and chopping tool marks. “I’m a little confused which is which.” Halepaska says in the stabbing, the energy is being transferred from the tool to the surface and is focused on a very narrow area. The chopping action force is being applied over a long-access area. Thomas has no further questions.

11:04 a.m. Halepaska says a lot of disciplines exist in the FBI laboratory and they try to help as much as possible but they are limited based on the evidence given to them.

11:01 a.m. Thomas asks, “Is it true you don’t know what caused these marks, you just know it was something?” Halepaska responds, “All I know is the marks were generated by some tool that is consistent in generating those marks but I don’t know what was used.”

11 a.m. Halepaska says his analysis was focused solely on the marks and damage to the bones – not flesh or skin.

10:57 a.m. Halepaska says it would have been helpful to have tools to analyze in the case.

10:56 a.m. None of the tools seized from Chad Daybell’s property were used in the testing, Halepaska says. He says no tools were submitted to the lab – he just tested the bones.

10:54 a.m. Halepaska says he tries to use tools to replicate marks on other types of materials. He used replicas of knives, hatchets, machetes and “a lot of different tools” to determine what was used in this case.

10:50 a.m. Halepaska says examinations similar to this case are “infrequent” and he has maybe done them 5-6 times over his career.

10:50 a.m. Halepaska says after he graduated college, he was reactivated in the Marine Corp. following 9/11. Thomas thanks him for his service.

10:50 a.m. We are back in court. Thomas asks Halepaska when he started the National Intelligence University, where he is currently enrolled. Thomas asks Halepaska for his employment history out of college.

10:20 a.m. Boyce announces that we are taking the morning recess for 20 minutes.

10:18 a.m. Thomas asks Halepaska about his background and where he received his education. Halepaska explains where he went to school and that he is currently enrolled in classes that require federal security clearances.

10:15 a.m. Rawlings has no further questions for Halepaska. Thomas will conduct cross-examination.

10:12 a.m. Rawlings asks Halepaska to summarize his findings. He says he was able to outline tools that could have produced the marks but could not specifically determine each individual item. He says marks likely came from a knife, hatchet, cleaver, something with serrated teeth marks, a machete or other tools.

10:10 a.m. The last picture is the backside of the bones we just saw. Halepaska points out lots of stabbing and chopping-type action marks on the image.

10:07 a.m. We have another image displayed on the screen showing the totality of all the bones Halepaska examined. You see both hips and the spine/vertebrae. He marked all of the spots that were damaged and there are a lot of them.

10:03 a.m. The next image shows a large piece of Tylee’s hip bone. Halepaska says some type of force was applied because there’s an impression on it. There are other areas of damage.

10:01 a.m. We now see a photo with a big black crack in a bone. “This is from a chopping-type action. The force of the action occurred from left to right, kind of coming upward,” Halepaska says.

9:58 a.m. We are now viewing another photo showing a bone damaged from a chopping-type action, Halepaska explains. He believes the marks came from a blade tool such as a cleaver, machete or hatchet.

9:55 a.m. The next image is the other half of the hip or pelvic region. There is some damage created from a chopping-type action that pierced the hard layer of the bone. There are soot marks on the bone that were damaged due to fire. “I was unable to find any tool marks but it does appear some type of force was applied to it perpendicular driving it downward but it was still attached to the bone.”

9:52 a.m. Rawlings presents more photos showing damage to bones. We now see an intact portion of Tylee’s spine. It has marks consistent with a chopping-type action, Halepaska says.

9:48 a.m. We now see a photo of the backside of the hip bone. It shows damage from a stabbing-type action that went through the bone to the outside. “I believe it was some type of bladed tool like a knife however I couldn’t preclude other tools that might have some type of pointed edge.”

9:46 a.m. Another photo shows a crack in the bone that cut through the hard layer and transferred to the other side of the bone. “It indicates to me there may have been some type of serrated edge on the blade,” Halepaska says, adding that it came from a chopping-type action.

9:45 a.m. Halepaska wasn’t able to determine the exact tools that caused the marks but he speculates they came from a bladed tool such as a machete or hatchet.

9:43 a.m. The next slide shows multiple images. The top picture shows close-up images of the tool marks found on the bone. During the presentation, Lori is drawing or writing on her notepad, whispering to her attorneys and drinking from a cup of water.

9:40 a.m. The next image shows more damage and fractures to the hip bone. Halepaska says the damage was caused by a chopping-type action. “It didn’t drive all the way through the hard layer of the bone but you can see basically part of the bone of the damaged area.” Halepaska says he took a casting of this part of bone but was unable to identify characteristics of the injury.

9:40 a.m. Halepaska applied the casting material to the damaged part of the bone and let it harden. He did this twice and was unable to identify any characteristics of the tool that possibly caused the damage.

9:36 a.m. The next photo is a close-up of the hip bone where Halepaska says there was evidence of a stabbing-action. “You can actually see some of the bone here has begun to fracture and the force of the impact came down at a perpendicular angle. This fracturing that’s occurring has been driven to the bone. The bone has a hard layer and a hallowed layer inside. This penetrated the hard layer into the hallow layer and there was damage that occurred on the other side of the bone.”

9:35 a.m. An image of the hip bone is displayed on the screen. Halepaska points out damage on the bone and says there are signs of stabbing and chopping-type actions.

9:30 a.m. Thomas returns to his seat. Rawlings continues to question Halepaska about the photos. He says they are pictures taken during the exam period from Feb. 2021-Oct. 2021. Halaepaska placed markings on the photos and bones.

9:27 a.m. Rawlings asks to admit some photographs. Thomas looks over them and says he has a question for Rawlings. They walk into the corner of the courtroom. There is no white noise today. Boyce says there are some tech issues that should hopefully be resolved during lunch.

9:24 a.m. Halepaska says during the first part of his examination process, he documents everything in his notes. During the next level of the exam, he brings in a comparison microscope that allows him to look at two separate samples using the same viewing field and magnification.

9:22 a.m. Halepaska explains types of tool marks and impressions that can be found on objects.

9:20 a.m. Rawlings asks Halepaska if he used casting material. He says he did. “Casting material is a silicon-based compound. It’s administered onto a surface as a thick liquid. Once that substance dries, it dries into a rubberized material and picks up casting of the items.” Halepaska took five castings of the evidence items.

9:18 a.m. Halepaska explains the first thing he does in reviewing evidence is open up the package. He then reviews the evidence for any tool marks. He documents it in his notes with images or handwritten. “A tool can be thought of when two objects come in contact with each other. The harder of the two objects is called the tool, the softer of the objects is called the tool mark.”

9:16 a.m. Halepaska asks to review his notes. The defense has a right to see the notes before he looks them over so Thomas is reviewing them. Lori is chatting with Jim Archibald, her other attorney.

9:14 a.m. When evidence arrives at the firearm/tool mark unit, an examiner or technician picks it up and puts it into a storage facility. Halepaska recalls receiving the evidence from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

9:12 a.m. Halepaska has worked at the Quantico lab for over 13 years. Evidence typically arrives via Fed Ex but sometimes it’s hand delivered. Someone receives the evidence, enters it into a software system, takes inventory and puts together an examination plan.

9:10 a.m. Halepaska explains the training he received to be a tool mark examiner. He’s worked with tools and firearms in different training facilities and has passed several oral and written exams.

9:08 a.m. Next witness called to the stand is Douglas Halepaska. He works in the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. He’s a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division. Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Tawyna Rawlings is questioning Halepaska.

9:05 a.m. Smith has a follow-up question. “If you can’t tell a specific tool, how do you determine it was actually caused by sharp trauma?” “It refers to trauma imparted by something with a very small surface area. This is different than blunt trauma, which is imparted by an object with a large surface area,” Christensen explains. No further questions. Christensen is released from the witness stand.

9:04 a.m. Thomas asks how long Tylee’s exam took. Christensen needs to refer to her notes. She says she began her exam on Aug. 23, 2020 and completed her final report on Sept. 22, 2020. She says generally she is only working one case at a time. Thomas has no further questions for Christensen.

9:02 a.m. “In this particular case, what types of instruments were used based on your professional experience, training, research and review of other articles – what types of instruments were used?” Thomas asks. Christensen says that’s not her expertise – that’s for the tool expert.

9:01 a.m. Christensen says her main job was to identify trauma on the bones and narrow down what bones could be examined by other humans.

8:58 a.m. John Thomas will conduct cross-examination on Dr. Christensen. He asks about the injuries not being consistent with a dismemberment type case. He asks how many dismemberment cases she has done over her career. She says “a handful” – probably fewer than ten. Christensen says is constantly reading case studies and reports about dismemberment cases. She says typical dismemberment cases are done by cutting around joints and that was not done with Tylee.

8:57 a.m. We are shown an x-ray image of the sacrum and four vertebrae. There was no evidence of sharp trauma on the x-ray but Christensen says trauma is often not visible in a radiograph image. Smith has no further questions for Christensen.

8:54 a.m. We are now shown an image of the sacrum bone (the back of the pelvis between the hip bones) which is attached to vertebrae. “There was one sharp alteration on the left side,” Christensen says.

8:52 a.m. More images are shown on the screen and Smith asks Christensen to identify the six areas of sharp trauma on these images.

8:50 a.m. The location of these sharp alterations is inconsistent with dismemberment, Christensen says.

8:49 a.m. We now see photos of the right hip bone. There are six areas of “sharp alterations” on this bone which Christensen points out with a laser pointer.

8:46 a.m. “The general location of the sharp impact in the pelvic area is inconsistent with dismemberment,” Christensen says. Christensen did not see any sharp trauma on the vertebrae but she can’t know for sure because the bones in that area were severely burned.

8:44 a.m. Smith pulls up an image on the big screen showing Tylee’s pelvis bone from two different angles. Christensen points out five areas of “sharp impact” on the bone.

8:41 a.m. Dr. Christensen takes her seat on the witness stand. Prosecutor Rachel Smith will be questioning Christensen. Here’s a sketch from yesterday.

8:40 a.m. Boyce is now on the bench and the jurors are being brought in.

8:34 a.m. There appears to be tech issues as courthouse staff are working on some computers up by the judge’s chair. Judge Boyce has not entered the courtroom yet.

8:29 a.m. Chad and Tammy Daybell were married nearly 30 years before she died. This is the first time Samantha Gwilliam has seen Chad’s new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, in person.

8:28 a.m. Bailiff is reading instructions to the audience. He reminds everyone to follow the courtroom order, turn phones off, be quiet and not cause disruptions.

8:27 a.m. John Prior, Chad’s attorney, just walked in. I imagine he will want to hear what Samantha Gwilliam has to say.

8:24 a.m. Lori just walked into the courtroom. She is wearing zebra-ish white and black patterned pants, a black top and a black jacket. She is chatting and smiling with her attorneys.

8:20 a.m. In the courtroom. Samantha Gwilliam (Tammy Daybell’s sister) and her husband Jason Gwilliam are also here. Kay and Larry Woodcock are back today. Many spectators tell me they are here for the first time. One came from Arizona just for this. Other spectators have been here every day.

Tammy Daybell and Samantha Gwilliam | Courtesy Melanie Hansen

8:15 a.m. Day 17 of Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial begins today. FBI Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Angi Christensen will be back on the stand. If you missed yesterday, you can get caught up here.