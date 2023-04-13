DAY 9 | LIVE UPDATES: Daybell case resumes as Melanie Gibb gives explosive testimony on the stand - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM LORI VALLOW DAYBELL’S TRIAL

10:46 a.m. John Prior was not in the courtroom this morning for the first part of Melanie Gibb’s testimony but he has just walked in.

10:25 a.m. Judge calls a morning recess. Back in 20 minutes.

10:25 a.m. Lori says Jesus Christ is protecting her and will protect her against the accusations Melanie has made against her. Lori then ends the call.

10:23 a.m. Melanie says Lori’s behavior is not one of someone who believes in Christ. Lori says Melanie sounds “pissed off,” Melanie responds, “I am troubled. These things – like you being with Chad before he’s even divorced.” Lori says, “I was never with him and he was never divorced.” Melanie says, “Honey, I’ve seen you guys together.”

10:20 a.m. If you haven’t heard this call, you should take a listen. Both Lori and Melanie are talking very fast so it’s hard to get it all in. The call begins to wind up with Lori saying, “I’m sorry you are friends with all these people who are against me.” Melanie says she isn’t friends with any of them – she doesn’t know Kay, she doesn’t know Chad’s sister-in-law. Here is the call:

10:18 a.m. Melanie says she was reading the story of Korihor and his carnal and natural desires. Lori says, “You think I’m Korihor? Are you kidding me right now?” Melanie says both Chad and Lori had similarities to Korihor. Lori says she lives by the scriptures and Melanie says she feels Lori has “rested” the scriptures. Lori is upset Melanie would say this.

10:17 a.m. Chad says he’s known for years that Tammy would die at a young age and his life will have two segments. Chad says you have to have faith in the master plan. Melanie says, “You can understand my concern, can’t you?” Chad says from an outsider’s perspective, he can but her boyfriend seems to be putting doubts in her mind. Melanie says she was not listening to her gut feeling and feels uncomfortable with many things.

10:15 a.m. Lori says Christ is coming soon and Melanie will know that Lori has not been deceived. Chad now comes onto the call and says his sister-in-law (Heather Daybell) has been deceived and coming up with theories. Chad says his own children said Tammy had been getting weaker and sick, her heart was failing her and she was physically falling apart.

10:14 a.m. Lori tells Melanie she did what the Lord told her to do. Melanie says Lori has been deceived – Tammy died, Charles died. Melanie says she has never had peace about all this and she has felt weird in her stomach. Lori responds, “You know me, Mel. This sounds like you have been influenced by somebody dark and obey dark things.”

10:12 a.m. Lori says she is “hiding in the cavity of a rock” and that Kay is dark because she changed the life insurance policy with Charles. Lori says she doesn’t know why Melanie is being “controversial” with her and says she loves Melanie. Melanie says, “If you really loved me, you would not have told the police I had JJ with me.”

10:10 a.m. On the call, Lori mentioned prophets from the scriptures and how they had to “hide in the cavity of a rock.” Melanie reads a scripture to Lori about not fearing men more than God and being faithful. Melanie says if the door is open to Satan, he comes in and attacks. “God doesn’t work in darkness,” Melanie says. Lori responds, “I agree 100% and that is what the Lord is doing with me.”

10:09 a.m. Lori won’t tell Melanie where they are and Melanie says she is worried for them. Lori says Kay is dark and is working with the police. Lori says, “I know exactly where JJ is. He is safe and fine.”

10:08 a.m. Melanie says she asked Alex Cox where JJ was. He said he was somewhere he couldn’t be found and Melanie didn’t want to know where JJ is.

10:06 a.m. Melanie asks Lori if JJ is safe. She responds, “He is safe and happy.” Melanie asks how it could hurt her if she new where JJ is. “I’m just not telling anybody so that nobody has to say where he is or get questioned where he is so I can keep him as safe as possible.” Melanie says, “I hope he’s ok. I hope you guys are ok.”

10:04 a.m. Melanie asks Chad and Lori where they are. Chad giggles and says, “We’re just hanging out.” They don’t say where they are. Melanie asks Lori what happened with JJ and why isn’t he at Kay’s house. Lori doesn’t answer the question but says people are after her. Chad says, “If you knew where JJ was, that puts you in danger.” Chad and Lori won’t say where JJ is because Lori wants to keep him and everyone else protected.

10:03 a.m. Blake is now playing the call. Melanie recorded the conversation with Chad and Lori. Chad answers, “Hello sweet Melanie.”

10 a.m. Blake about to admit a 20-minute phone call into evidence where she confronted Chad and Lori. This is the recording:

9:58 a.m. Melanie eventually spoke to police at the end of November/beginning of December and said JJ had not been with her.

9:57 a.m. Lori told Melanie the police were dark. Kay, Lori’s dad and her brother (Adam Cox) were also dark. Lori said JJ’s life was in danger and Kay was trying to kidnap him. Melanie wasn’t sure what to believe. Says she was in shock and perplexed.

9:55 a.m. Lori then called Melanie. Lori said the police came by and she told officers that JJ was with Melanie watching Frozen. Lori asked Melanie to take photos of random kids at the movie theater and send them to the police. Police tried to get a hold of Melanie but she did not take their calls. “I wasn’t sure what in the world to do.”

9:53 a.m. Melanie says Chad had a nervous voice and said the police are looking for JJ. Melanie said she thought JJ was with Kay and Chad told her he was not. Chad told Melanie that Lori would be calling her. Melanie thought JJ was with Kay because Lori had told her she met with Kay at an airport and she asked Kay to take care of JJ.

9:52 a.m. Melanie never saw JJ again after the night of Sept. 22. She never returned to Idaho to see Lori again but spoke with her occasionally. Melanie next heard from Chad around Thanksgiving. He told her the Rexburg police would be calling and told Melanie not to answer the phone.

9:51 a.m. Lori asked why she didn’t get a divorce from Charles. Lori said that wasn’t the Lord’s plan and if Chad got a divorce, he would be “penalized” for that. “Chad would lose his exaltation or standing with God.”

9:50 a.m. Melanie remembers asking Lori before Charles died why he would want to kill her. Lori said it was because she had a million-dollar life insurance policy. Lori then said Charles had a life insurance policy but if Charles died, all the money would go to Kay.

9:48 a.m. Lori told Melanie that Moroni appeared to her in a temple on Sept. 22. Melanie says the last time she saw JJ was on Sept. 22 as Alex was taking JJ upstairs. Melanie and David left the next day and she does not recall seeing JJ before the left on the Sept. 23.

9:47 a.m. Melanie says Chad and Lori were very affectionate that weekend. She went with them to walk around the track at BYU-Idaho and they explored the campus. As they were leaving, Chad gave Lori a hug and a kiss. Chad asked David Warwick not to share about his relationship with Lori with anyone.

9:45 a.m. After Chad took JJ upstairs, he came downstairs and Melanie asked Chad why his neck was so red. Chad responded that JJ had scratched his neck.

9:43 a.m. Melanie says she did not notice any changes in JJ and he appeared to be a typical 7-year-old autistic kid. Melanie has experience with autistic children and she says his behavior was normal. She never observed him climbing on counters but one day he was upset and Chad took him upstairs.

9:42 a.m. Lori told Melanie JJ’s behavior was more difficult and he would say things like “I love Satan.” JJ would climb up on the fridge on top of the cabinets and was acting aggressively. “Lori tried to explain how he was changing into a more negative type of demeanor.”

9:41 a.m. Melanie asked Lori about Tylee’s belongings and Lori said they had been put in storage. Lori didn’t talk much about Tylee. Melanie did see JJ and Lori told Melanie that JJ had an evil spirit in him. Lori learned this the day before from Chad.

9:39 a.m. Lori asked Melanie to come visit her in Idaho in September 2019. There was a seminar in Rexburg so Melanie and her boyfriend David Warwick went up. They stayed at Lori’s house. Melanie did not see Tylee and Lori told Melanie that Tylee was at BYU-Idaho with roommates.

9:38 a.m. After Lori moved to Idaho, Melanie recalls talking with her on the phone and Melanie heard Tylee in the background.

9:37 a.m. Melanie says she last saw Tylee in July-August 2019 before Lori and Alex moved with the kids to Idaho.

9:36 a.m. Melanie said right before JJ was killed, Lori said he was difficult to handle. It was hard for her to take care of him and be with Chad. Lori indicated she was going to ask Kay if Kay could take care of JJ going forward.

9:33 a.m. Lori told Melanie that she and Chad would meet at hotels. Lori shared “they were intimate” while Charles and Tammy were still alive. Lori said this was according to God’s will because they had been married in multiple lives and had a mission together. During this testimony, Lori is frantically taking notes in the courtroom.

9:32 a.m. Prior to Charles’ death, Melanie says Chad and Lori communicated multiple times a day. Melanie says Lori had 2-3 cell phones. One phone was just for Chad.

9:30 a.m. Melanie says after Charles died, Lori and Chad were happy.

9:27 a.m. The night before Charles died, Lori told Melanie that Alex was spending the night at her house because Charles was going to kill her. After Charles died, Lori told Melanie that he had been argumentative with her. The spirit told Lori to pick up Charles’ phone and he was upset she took his phone. Lori said they argued, he threatened her and Tylee came out with a baseball bat to protect herself. Alex went to get his gun to protect him and then he shot Charles. This is all according to what Lori told Melanie.

9:24 a.m. Melanie says if Tammy Daybell was considered dark, it was right before Tammy died. Lori told Melanie sometime between February-June 2019 that Tylee was dark. In September 2019, Lori told Melanie JJ was possessed. Many jurors are taking notes during Melanie’s testimony.

9:23 a.m. Lori told Melanie that Charles, Brandon, one of Lori’s brothers (not Alex), Lori’s dad, Tylee, Kay and JJ were all dark. Random people were also dark.

9:22 a.m. Brandon was part of Hitler’s group and was considered a “very high dark,” Melanie says. She does not recall participating in castings for anyone else.

9:21 a.m. Melanie says Lori was present for all of the castings. Chad was present for one casting, according to Melanie. The one Chad attended was right after Charles’ death. Melanie recalls possibly participating in a casting for Brandon B. Lori told Melanie that Brandon was dark and he had an evil spirit in him.

9:20 a.m. Melanie says weeks after the original idea of spirit taking over bodies, Lori started to use the term “zombie.”

9:18 a.m. Melanie says the first time the group thought they had cast an evil spirit named “Ned” out of Charles’ body. But Charles was still alive so the teachings changed and now a spirit named “Garrick” or “Garrett” entered Charles’ body. Lori cast this spirit out of Charles but then the final spirit “Heblows” entered Charles’ body.

9:15 a.m. The first casting Melanie was involved in was with Lori and a group of women at Zulema Pastenes’ house (Alex Cox was not married to her at this time). This casting involved prayer and words “convincing the spirit to leave the body.” This would be the spirit that took over a particular person’s body.

9:14 a.m. Lori told Melanie about “castings.” This involved a prayer to get the evil spirit out of someone and encourage the spirit to come out by the power of God. Melanie participated in a casting in January/February 2019 after Lori learned Charles was dark. Charles was the first person Lori ever called dark.

9:13 a.m. Lori is looking at Melanie during this testimony and also taking notes.

9:12 a.m. Lori said she had a dream where Charles was in a car accident in Texas and would not be coming back home by Jan. 1. JJ was with Charles at that time and would have been traveling back with Charles. Charles was never in an accident. Melanie asked Lori what happened – “You shared you thought he was going to die” – and Lori responded, “He didn’t because Satan interfered with the plan.”

9:10 a.m. Brandon Boudreaux and Charles Vallow were not present for these meetings and were not told about these teachings. Melanie says Lori would not have considered Charles part of their inner circle. One day in January 2019 Lori told Melanie that Charles Vallow was taken over by an evil spirit. Chad had told Lori this and it was the first time Lori had heard this. Charles was now dark.

9:08 a.m. Melanie says Lori taught her about the light and dark scale. Lori would teach other friends and her brother about the scale. Anyone who was dark was working under the contract of Satan. Melanie says someone could switch from light to dark and dark to light.

9:07 a.m. Melanie describes a light and dark scale that Lori told her about after she met Chad. People who were light had signed contracts with the Savior, those who were dark signed contracts with Satan before coming to earth.

9:06 a.m. Melanie lists the names of those who were “in the group” and close with Lori, including Alex Cox and Melani Pawlowski. Within weeks of Melanie meeting Lori, Lori began telling her how Chad and Lori were supposed to lead the 144,000.

9:04 a.m. Lori told Melanie about the 144,000 people who will be here during the return of Jesus Christ to earth. Lori then said Chad and Lori would be leading the group and do a lot of missionary work ahead of the Second Coming.

9:03 a.m. Lori was open with Melanie about her feelings for Chad. Lori only told people in her small group about her and Chad.

9 a.m. Melanie saw Lori and Chad interacting at the conference. Chad stayed at Lori’s house over the weekend. Charles was out of town, according to Melanie. Lori told Melanie that she had been married 4-5 times as other “characters.” Chad too. Lori told Melanie that the weekend Chad came to Arizona, they met in the LDS temple together and were sealed together by Moroni and Jesus Christ. “That relatonship of multiple lives was reunited.” This happened in a waiting room – not a sealing room in the temple.

9 a.m. Two weekends after the meeting, Chad came to Arizona for another event. Melanie and Lori went to this conference. Lori held a meeting at her house before the conference. Melanie does not remember if Chad was there.

8:58 a.m. Melanie says she learned of the term “multiple probations” when she first started interacting with Lori. Lori and Chad introduced this teaching to Melanie and Chad often spoke about it. Lori told Melanie that she and Chad often spoke about multiple probations. Melanie says the definition of “multiple probations” changed the longer they knew each other but the basic belief was you could live multiple times on the earth and it would be different for everyone.

8:57 a.m. After the conference, Lori kept in touch with Chad on the phone, according to Melanie. Chad was married to Tammy at the time and Lori was married to Charles. Both spouses were still alive.

8:56 a.m. Melanie says Lori told her Lori had been married to the prophet Moroni from The Book of Mormon.

8:54 a.m. Melanie is asked if she ever spoke with Chad about the first time she met Lori. She says most likely, but doesn’t remember. Melanie spoke with Lori after Lori meeting Chad. “She shared with me that he told her that they had been married in another time period. She did believe that. She had already had the belief system that this multiple lives, as they would call it, she already believed that before she physically met him.”

8:52 a.m. Melanie says Lori had read a few of Chad’s books before they met.

8:51 a.m. Melanie says Chad and Lori were very friendly to each other, talking a lot about the beliefs they had and there was “definitely an attraction” at the beginning. Lori was very interested in Chad – “like someone who would meet someone they’re attracted too.” She seemed “flattered” with him and was “flirty-like.”

8:49 a.m. Melanie says she and Lori went on a trip with 5-6 other ladies for a conference in Utah. Melanie observed a meeting between Chad and Lori. Chad and Lori had never met before. The conference was Friday, Saturday and on Sunday most people went home. Chad stayed Friday and Saturday. Lori and Melanie were in the area Friday through Sunday.

8:48 a.m. Melanie: In January 2019, Lori decided to leave Arizona and stay with Alex. Then she went to Hawaii, then to Texas and then back to Arizona by July 2019 when Charles was killed.

8:47 a.m. Melanie says she saw Lori daily or several times a week during the beginning of their friendship. Things changed in January 2019 when Lori “started moving.” Melanie lived within 20-25 minutes of each other. They would get together, speak on the phone and text message.

8:45 a.m. Melanie says Lori was affectionate with JJ and she would sing him songs at bedtime but as time went on, Lori wasn’t as focused on JJ and Lori was “distracted a lot.”

8:44 a.m. Melanie says she and Lori kept in touch after they met. Melanie met Tylee within a week of meeting Lori. Melanie says Tylee seemed upset and frustrated with Lori “most of the time.” There was tension in the relationship, Melanie says. Melanie says she met JJ within a week or two of meeting Lori.

8:43 a.m. Melanie says she met Lori at a church event in 2018. She says she met Chad a year or two before she met Lori. She says when she met Chad, it was a casual introduction to each other. They periodically saw each other but were not close friends.

8:42 a.m. A file photo of Melanie Gibb from when she testified in Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in August 2020.

8:42 a.m. Melanie Gibb spoke with me in May 2020 a few days before the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found. You can watch it here:

8:40 a.m. Jurors have been brought in the room. Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake will now question Melanie Gibb. Gibb is wearing a black top, white skirt, glasses and is sworn in. This is the first time Lori and Melanie have seen each other since 2019.

8:37 a.m. So many dates and people in this case. Here is a timeline that might be helpful and some FAQ.

8:35 a.m. Judge Boyce has entered the courtroom. He reminds everyone in attendance to follow the courtroom conduct order. Larry and Kay Woodcock, along with several family members, are here. Annie Cushing and her daughter are also here. Several members of the public are watching in the courtroom and in the overflow room in Ada County.

8:28 a.m. Lori is wearing a light gray jacket and black-rimmed glasses. Her attorneys are here and all of the prosecutors are at their table.

8:24 a.m. Inside the courtroom for another day of Vallow Daybell trial. A woman with a hat pulled over her face was escorted into the courthouse by a Rexburg police officer. It appeared to be Melanie Gibb.