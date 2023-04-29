LISTEN: The 911 calls made after Tammy Daybell was shot at and the morning she died - East Idaho News

BOISE — Three 911 calls were played during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial Friday in Ada County.

The first two calls, which can be heard in the video player above, were made the night Tammy Daybell said a masked man showed up in her driveway and fired a paintball gun at her. The calls were made to the Fremont County Sheriff’s office by Tammy Daybell and her son-in-law, who was across the street chopping wood.

The third call played during the trial was made by Chad Daybell and his son the morning Tammy Daybell died in her Fremont County home. You can listen to that call here:

< Ten witnesses took the stand on Friday and the focus of testimony was on Tammy Daybell's health and the circumstances surrounding her death. Read more about the testimony here.