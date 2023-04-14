PHONE CALL | Chad Daybell calls funeral home day after Charles Vallow died, makes up name asking for information - East Idaho News

BOISE — The day after Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Alex Cox in Arizona, Chad Daybell called a funeral home and asked for information.

Daybell made up a name and said he was inquiring about his uncle, who had just passed away. He wanted to know how much it would cost to have his uncle’s remains shipped from Arizona to Louisiana.

The phone call was admitted into evidence Thursday in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial.

Listen to the audio recording in the video player above.