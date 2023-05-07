Eagle entrepreneur who founded TSheets shot wife and then killed himself, police say - East Idaho News

EAGLE (Idaho Statesman) — The 46-year-old man found dead in an Eagle house on Thursday morning was identified by the Ada County Coroner’s Office as Matthew Rissell, the former CEO of Idaho-based tech company TSheets.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Rissell’s death came after he shot a woman he knew, calling the incident an apparent “attempted murder-suicide.” Several sources told the Idaho Statesman on the condition of anonymity that the victim was his wife, Robin.

Rissell died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s report.

Eagle police officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after midnight at a house on South Pasa Tiempo Way, a small street in the Banbury subdivision near Chinden Boulevard and Locust Grove Road in Eagle. They found Rissell deceased and a woman “seriously injured”; she was rushed to a Boise hospital to be treated for what appeared to be “life-threatening injuries,” police said.

No further updates were given on the woman’s condition Thursday afternoon.

In 2006, Rissell co-founded TSheets, a digital time-tracking and employee scheduling application for web and mobile applications. The local firm worked closely with California-based Intuit Inc. for several years before the latter bought TSheets in December 2017 for approximately $340 million.

Intuit has a large campus in Eagle for what is now called its QuickBooks operation.

Rissell was married to Robin Rissell and had three children, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile also says he contributed to Forbes, HuffPost and the American Express Open Forum, and served on the executive committee for the Idaho Technology Council.

“Family first. There‘s nothing I’m more passionate about than spending time with my wife and three kids!” Rissell wrote on his profile. “Professionally, I love building teams that accomplish great feats, making data-driven decisions, building businesses that last, and … I LOVE to win.”

Rissell most recently became a board member in January for the Wild Alaskan Company, a wild-caught seafood delivery service, according to LinkedIn.