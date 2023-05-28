Ammon holding kids triathlon to raise funds for pool - East Idaho News

AMMON — Ammon Pool Advocates group will be holding the annual Ammon City Kids’ Triathlon on July 1 this year, the group announced. Funds raised will be used to help efforts to design and build a replacement for the Ammon pool.

The mission of the non-profit organization, according to their website, is “to raise the funds to replace the aging Ammon Pool with a new facility that will better serve the community of Ammon.”

“The continued growth in the communities in and around Ammon has increased the demand on the aquatic facilities that are currently available,” the group states on their website.

RELATED | Ammon mayor will be first to freeze at fundraiser

According to Glenn Roth, CEO of the Ammon Pool Advocates group, there will be four levels for kids to compete in:

Mini

25 Yard Swim

0.5 Mile Bike

0.25 Mile Run

Mega

50 Yard Swim

1 Mile Bike

0.5 Mile Run

Mega Plus

100 Yard Swim

2 Mile Bike

1 Mile Run

Monster

200 Yard Swim

2 Mile Bike

1 Mile Run

Each level only has 50 spots, so get registered soon.

The triathlon is in McCowin Park in Ammon and will start at 8 a.m. on July 1. The swim leg starts in the pool; the bike and running legs are in the park. If you or a kid in your life would like more information, visit the Ammon Pool’s website or email ammoncitykidstri@gmail.com