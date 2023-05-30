Coroner identifies Shelley man killed in crash over weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The name of a 37-year-old man who was killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash has been released.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Jared Eborn of Shelley.

The crash happened on Sunday night near Idaho Falls around 11 p.m. on South Yellowstone Highway south of West 65th South, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling north in a Ford Explorer, and Eborn was headed south in a Nissan Murano. The 19-year-old crossed the center line and hit Eborn head-on, according to the news release.

Eborn died instantly, ISP said. The other driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. It’s unclear what his condition was at the time.

ISP is still investigating the crash.