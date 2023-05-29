Shelley man dies in 2-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Idaho Falls late Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on South Yellowstone Highway south of West 65th South, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISP does not specify the names of those involved, but the news release says a 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling north in a Ford Explorer. For some reason, he crossed the center line and hit a 37-year-old man from Shelley head on. The Shelley man was headed south in a Nissan Murano.

The man from Shelley died instantly, according to ISP. The 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. It’s unclear what his exact condition was at the time.

Traffic was blocked for about four hours in both directions.

ISP is still investigating the crash.