DAY 21 | LIVE UPDATES: Lori Vallow Daybell's former friend testifies about trips, zombies and more - East Idaho News

9:31 a.m. Archibald asks if preparing for the end of the world is going to be a happy or sad event. “The scriptures say it will be both.” Archibald: “What’s the point of preparing to be happy when Jesus comes again? What’s the point?” Audrey: “To be with God and be with your family and to live among people who want to be with God.” Archibald: “What do you need to do to prepare for a happy event?” Audrey: “Be living the commandments and living the best you can.”

9:30 a.m. Archibald asks about Chad’s books. “He said they were fictional but they were based on spiritual experiences or impressions he or other people had.” Chad spoke with Audrey about his near-death experiences.

9:28 a.m. Archibald asks Audrey how old she is. She’s 34 and single. She works remotely for a customer service job. Archibald asks about the Preparing a People seminars Audrey attended. “Preparing a people for what?” Audrey says for the end of the world. “I was interested in learning about that subject.”

9:27 a.m. Jim Archibald will cross-examine Audrey. First question: “If I take this right, you spent time with Lori and Chad in five different states. Utah, Missouri, Hawaii, Idaho and Arizona. Is that right?” Audrey says yes.

9:25 a.m. Audrey stayed at Lori’s apartment in Rexburg. Chad and Lori were there kissing and hugging. He often came back late at night to stay at the apartment. Melani stayed in one of Lori’s rooms. While in Rexburg, Audrey, Chad, Lori and Melani went to the Rexburg Temple. Rawlings has no further questions for Audrey.

9:22 a.m. Audrey said Lori often got phone calls and she would leave for a long time. Audrey would stay with Melani to keep her happy. Audrey was starting to get uncomfortable and said she was going to go home. Lori said she was going to leave. Melani said she wasn’t ready to go and didn’t want to stay alone. So Audrey stayed with her. Lori bought a ticket to go to Idaho on a Wednesday. Audrey then left with Melani on Sunday and flew with her to Idaho so Melani wouldn’t be alone. Audrey said she would pay her condolences in person to Garth because “I knew he had been very close to his mom.”

9:21 a.m. While in Hawaii, they went on bike rides and spent time at the beach. Audrey says Lori’s behavior was different. Some moments she was irritated with Melani, other times she was swinging and laughing. “At that time, she seemed agitated or snippy.”

9:20 a.m. Toward the later end of October 2019, Audrey went to Hawaii. Melani and Lori picked Audrey up. They all stayed in a hotel. Rawlings asks Audrey what she recalls about her stay in Hawaii. “It’s very uncomfortable,” Audrey says. She says Lori told Audrey Melani was going through a very hard time and Melani needed a friend. Audrey said she could be a friend. Audrey is crying. “Shortly after getting there, Lori told me Tammy had passed away. I asked her when and she said it had been about a week. I asked her how she passed away. She said in her sleep.”

9:18 a.m. Audrey: “When I heard Chad Daybell say something to the effect of why is the body still alive or something like that, I realized that they must have taken things even further. They didn’t intend for the person to be helped – they didn’t want the person to live.”

9:17 a.m. Rawlings asks Audrey if she remembers getting a text from Lori saying they had done a lot of work but it didn’t work and another one got in (speaking about zombies). Lori asks Audrey if she had any suggestions to help, it would be appreciated. Audrey didn’t know why Lori was asking her for guidance. Lori said Tammy’s spirit was in a cage or jail and it needed to be freed because “some person has overtaken her body.”

9:15 a.m. Audrey says if getting rid of dark spirits didn’t work, Lori would come up with another idea – another spirit got in, we need to try again, etc. “It just kept going and going and going.”

9:12 a.m. When Melani and Lori were in Missouri, they invited Audrey to stay in their hotel room so she didn’t have to drive home. Audrey did and that night, Lori said Tammy had a spirit in her that needed to be taken out. “I told her I did not want to help and did not want to participate. She (long pause as Audrey starts to cry) highly pressured me saying you’re supposed to be my friend, you’re supposed to help me. I reiterated I didn’t want to and she kept on.” Audrey says later in the night, she said a prayer. “I said a prayer to Heavenly Father. I don’t know what’s going on. If there is something going on with Tammy and it needs to be taken out, I ask for Thee to help her. I asked that she would be able to feel the love of God and I ended the prayer.”

9:10 a.m. Audrey says Lori told her when someone has a zombie they are possessed and “need to be taken out.” Chad had an idea that if someone was light or dark it was based on whether they were predominately good or bad. Lori told Audrey her husband was dark and later on said JJ and Tylee were dark. She also said Tammy was dark. Lori said one or two of Melani’s children were also dark.

9:09 a.m. Audrey moved to Missouri and in October 2019, Lori asked if she and her niece Melani could come to see church historical sites. “They said they had some free time and wanted to see the church sites. They had never seen them before.” Audrey met up with Melani and Lori. They went to the temple and Adam-ondi-Ahman. Lori and Melani also went to Liberty Jail.

9:07 a.m. Audrey said Chad told her that he had spoken to Tammy about his vision, plan to get re-married. Chad told Audrey he had been Methuselah and the apostle James. Chad indicated Lori and Chad had been married during the time he was James the apostle. Lori’s name was Alaina.

9:06 a.m. Audrey met JJ once and met Tammy once. Chad spoke to Audrey about Tammy and said he had a near-death experience years before when he was told by a deceased relative that Tammy would pass away before she turned 50. This was around the end of January 2019 or February 2019. Chad told Audrey he felt he would get married again. He didn’t tell Audrey for a while who he would marry but eventually said Lori.

9:04 a.m. Chad and Audrey then started to talk on the phone. She began chatting with Lori on the phone about religious things and spiritual experiences. Audrey recalls talking to Lori about her move to Rexburg. “A few times in the fall, I asked her how her daughter was doing. When I stayed in her house in November 2018, I met her daughter for a few minutes so in the fall of 2019, I asked every once in a while, ‘How’s Tylee doing?’ because she was at college. Lori said, “She doesn’t talk to me much these days.'”

9:02 a.m. Audrey didn’t say anything when it was her turn in the group. She left afterward because she did not feel comfortable. She kept in touch with Lori on the phone. Audrey shares she first met Chad at a conference in St. George. She has read three of Chad’s books. Two months after she met him at the conference in 2018, Chad reached out to her on Facebook. Audrey responded and asked him some questions about his books.

9 a.m. Audrey says she was uncomfortable with what Lori was saying. Lori first told Audrey about this on the phone a few weeks earlier and then again at the conference. “She brought up saying she wanted to work on trying to get a negative spirit out of Charles. Everyone started holding hands and I didn’t know what they were doing. I thought maybe there was going to be a group prayer or something so they all held hands so I joined hands as well thinking there would be prayer. Then she started talking and said she was going to try and get a spirit out of Charles.” Lori said things like “knives and fire and weapons.”

8:56 a.m. Audrey was living in Utah at the time of the conference. Lori stayed in a hotel. Audrey spent time with Lori, Zulema, Melanie Gibb and some other women she didn’t know. “At the end of being there, Lori brought up wanting to work on her husband at the time.” Rawlings asks what that means. “Some time close to that time when I had seen her again, she all of a sudden out of the blue brought up all of this stuff about zombies and people being possessed. I hadn’t heard of that before and had to basis for that. That’s why she brought that up because that was something she was doing herself.”

8:55 a.m. Audrey says she spoke with Lori every few weeks on the phone. “We talked about more spiritual things – not as much about things going on in personal lives.” They saw each other in person in the summer of 2019 at a spiritual-based event in Utah.

8:53 a.m. Audrey next had contact with Lori in February 2019. Chad asked Audrey to be Lori’s friend. “He asked me to be her friend and that she needed a friend. He said that he couldn’t talk to her all the time and that maybe I could be someone to uplift or be a friend. I said ok.”

8:52 a.m. Audrey stayed at Lori’s house at the end of the conference. Zulema, Chad and Melanie Gibb were also at the home. Rawlings asked Audrey if she observed Lori and Chad together. “Yes and no. I observed every once and a while they looked at each other. There was a vibe.”

8:50 a.m. Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tawnya Rawlings is questioning Audrey. Audrey lives in Missouri and was a friend of Lori’s. They met at a conference in November 2018.

8:49 a.m. Prosecutors call Audrey Barattiero as their next witness.

8:47 a.m. Jurors are being brought in. Larry and Kay Woodcock are in the courtroom today. Audience seats are packed and many are watching from overflow locations in the Ada County Courthouse and Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg.

8:45 a.m. Attorneys have entered the courtroom. Boyce is now on the bench.

8:30 a.m. Bailiff reminds everyone to turn off their phones and not to eat in the courtroom. All of the attorneys have left the courtroom to meet with Judge Boyce. Lori remains at her table with her back to the audience as she skims through a huge stack of papers.

8:25 a.m. Lori has entered the coutroom. She’s wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt with a navy polka-dot puffer-type vest. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are at their tables.

8:15 a.m. It's day 21 of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial and we are back in the courtroom. We ended yesterday with the defense playing a podcast Lori recorded with Melanie Gibb and others in 2018. Chad Daybell's neighbors completed their testimonies so we expect to have a new witness on the stand first thing this morning.