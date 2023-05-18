E. coli found in Island Park subdivision's water, DEQ issues boil order - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a boil water order for Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision in Island Park on Thursday.

DEQ took samples from the subdivision’s drinking water system on May 17, according to a news release from the department. This was part of a larger investigation into water pressure and quality complaints.

On Thursday, “DEQ received notification from the lab of E. Coli presence in the samples taken. E. Coli is an indicator that fecal contamination has occurred in the drinking water system.”

“Residents and businesses connected to the Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision water system are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or to use bottled water,” the news release said.

The DEQ is working with Island Park Water Company to resolve the situation. The boil order will remain in place until further notice.

View the Boil Orders for more details on what to do to make your drinking water safe.

For more information, please contact the following:

Island Park Water Company

455 Constitution Way

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 521‐2369

water@ida.net

Kelsey Carter

Drinking Water Analyst

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

900 N. Skyline, Ste. B

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 528‐2650

Kelsey.Carter@deq.idaho.gov