 GALLERY: More photos of Tuesday's storm taken from the air and submitted by you - East Idaho News
PHOTO GALLERY

GALLERY: More photos of Tuesday’s storm taken from the air and submitted by you

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Photo May 24 2023 10 58 47 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

IDAHO FALLS — Cleanup continues Thursday from a massive storm that pounded eastern Idaho Tuesday night. Here is a collection of photos taken from the East Idaho News Chopper and submitted from EastIdahoNews.com users.

Photo May 24 2023 10 56 14 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

Photo May 24 2023 10 55 53 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

Photo May 24 2023 10 53 12 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

GALLERY | More photos of Tuesday’s storm taken from the air and submitted by you

Photo May 24 2023 10 48 22 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

Photo May 24 2023 11 00 19 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

Photo May 24 2023 10 45 08 AM
Photo taken from the EastIdahoNews.com Chopper. | Tony Blakeslee

WATCH THIS: Your videos of Tuesday’s flooding

IMG 20230523 WA0003
Jane Rada

IMG 20230523 WA0001
Jane Rada

348952280 659868265983668 8671706029534096464 n
Kaitlynn Melton

349090708 257351743511259 1489009750671964967 n
Vallen Elizabeth Davis

348997056 3331996280395984 6126203794507563207 n
Jared Davis

348607422 760616608887120 7397999341242145349 n
Clint Johnson

348860392 1617945755358378 100031761706633365 n
Grayson Stotts

348959794 207477392175055 8919266374314669187 n
Aimee Danielle

343365365 1302159000658183 745536429460047247 n
Bryce Matheson

SUBMIT A CORRECTION