WATCH THIS: Your videos of Tuesday's flooding - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Rain hit eastern Idaho hard on Tuesday evening, especially the Idaho Falls area. Many of you dealt with flooded roads and lakes in your basements and sent us video. We’ve compiled some of these amazing videos in the player above.

More flooding coverage

