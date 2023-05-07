'Hustle for Mental Health' 5K marks Mental Health Awareness Month - East Idaho News

Rehabilitative Health Services of Idaho Falls will mark Mental Health Awareness Month by hosting their 8th Annual 5K Hustle for Mental Health fun run on Saturday, May 13. RHS holds the run to help raise awareness of mental health and community resources. The Hustle for Mental Health is always held in conjunction with RHS’ Mental Health Symposium, which is the day before the run.

The fun run began eight years ago, according to RHS CEO DeVere Hunt.

“We were looking for a way to give back to the community,” DeVere told EastIdahoNews.com. At the time, the Crisis Center was in need of funds, so the money from that first 5K was donated to the Crisis Center.

Since then, RHS has raised and donated over $50,000 for organizations such as the Center for Hope, Soldiers of Hope, Bikers against Bullies, Community Youth in Action and more. This year, Hunt said, they hope to raise over $10,000 to help support St. Vincent de Paul.

About St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul, located at 805 S. Holmes Ave., is a “community outreach organization for the poor and those who are going through difficult times in our community,” said a news release about the event. “Their goal is to help any person in need regardless of their race, religion or nationality. All of their clients are screened to ensure that their need is genuine and that St. Vincent de Paul can provide the maximum amount of assistance.”

St. Vincent de Paul also provides food boxes to anyone who asks for one, and they strive to be able to give formula and diapers to anyone who needs it. From their store they give clothing, bedding, kitchen supplies and furniture for those with a need. They also provide help to those in need of prescription medications, as well as utility or rental assistance. They are also instrumental in providing Christmas baskets for 180 needy families each year, said the post.

About Rehabilitative Health Services

RHS has been serving the Idaho Falls area for 25 years.

“RHS is a comprehensive mental health facility,” Hunt said. They offer therapy, psychiatry and pharmaceutical tools, all under one roof. Customers can experience a wide variety of specialized counseling approaches as well as psychiatric services, according to the RHS website.

The company also oversees the Behavioral Health Crisis Center these days and they were recently awarded the contract for the new youth crisis center in Idaho Falls.

RELATED | Mental health facilities for kids are coming to state; one to be in Idaho Falls

If you wish to participate in the Hustle, register here or fill out the registration form located on the Facebook page and bring it with you to RHS at 1675 Curlew Dr. in Idaho Falls.

The Hustle for Mental Health will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Snake River Landing. People of all ages and ability are invited to attend and participate. The cost for the event is $25 for individuals and $75 for families. Family entries include three t-shirts, and additional shirts may be purchased if needed.