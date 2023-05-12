Local prosecutors, Arizona authorities, families issue statements following verdict - East Idaho News

The following agencies issued statements following a guilty verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell’s case Friday.

Madison County and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorneys

We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we want to thank them, as well as the alternates, for their service over last six weeks during this trial.

Given the pending case against the co-defendant, we are unable to conduct any additional interviews or discuss further details of this matter. We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable.

Rob Wood

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney

Lindsey Blake

Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) has reviewed submitted charges for matters involving Lori Vallow that occurred in Chandler, Arizona on July 11, 2019 and Gilbert, Arizona on Oct. 2, 2019.

MCAO has made the state of Idaho aware of our intent to prosecute the defendant in Arizona for charges stemming from these submittals. After the defendant is sentenced and transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections, at the request MCAO, the extradition process will begin. The extradition can take from several weeks to several months.

Because this is a pending matter, this office will not provide any further comment, including any charging decisions made by this office.

Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation

We are relieved and grateful that justice has been served with the guilty verdict of the co-conspirator in Tammy’s tragic murder. While this cannot bring Tammy, JJ, and Tylee back, we are glad that the justice system has done its job in holding the responsible person accountable for her actions.

We hope this verdict brings some measure of closure for all of us. We will continue to honor Tammy’s memory by furthering her legacy of getting books into the hands of kids. We love you, Tammy. You will never be forgotten.

Annie Cushing

No amount of justice can ever bring back Tylee, JJ, and Tammy, but I’m grateful for the hard work of law enforcement and prosecutors to hold Lori accountable for her heinous actions.

Cox and Shiflet families

We want to thank each person that has offered kindness, support, and prayers on behalf of our family and the other victim’s families. That support is deeply felt and appreciated.

We sincerely appreciate the time and dedication of the jury in this case.

We also appreciate all the time and effort that dedicated law enforcement, attorneys and Judge Boyce has taken to adjudicate this case. We acknowledge countless hours put into this case and also time away from their families. We thank you.

We fully accept the determined decision in our justice system. We understand this is just one step towards justice for the beloved victims in this case.

Despite today’s verdict, we are left with our grief and sorrow over the loss of Tylee and JJ who are irreplaceable. Our family will always feel this loss and will never be the same. We will continue to honor their memories to the best of our ability.

We send our deepest sympathy to Tammy’s family and Charles’ family who have also been devastated by the loss of Tammy and Charles who are also irreplaceable.

We share your grief and offer our heartfelt prayers for healing for all who have been hurt by these horrific crimes. We hope this outcome can offer you a measure of peace and comfort.

We will continue to firmly put our faith in Jesus Christ, and seek for His Mercy and Grace for all of those involved.

The Cox & Shiflet Family

Douglas family

What a beautiful day to receive the news of Lori’s convictions. Thank you to everyone that had a part in bringing the truth to light. We are especially grateful to the detectives, the jury, Judge Boyce and the prosecution team. We thank you for your tireless efforts.

We will move forward with renewed energy and faith that justice will be fully served. We anticipate next steps will be swift resolution of the case at hand.

We share this victory with the Vallow-Woodcock family and their precious JJ and Tylee.

Thank you to the many prayers sent from people all around the world, we feel them and they lift us up.

– Ron and Phyllis Douglas and family