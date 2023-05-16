Man shot by police over alleged knife attack appears in court - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man who allegedly approached a police officer with a knife which then lead to the officer shooting him, appeared in court Tuesday.

Kevin Chambers, 64, is being charged with felony assault or battery upon certain personnel. The case was filed in March. The incident happened in November.

During his initial appearance at the Bonneville County courthouse, Judge Steven Gardner had asked Chambers if he understood the charge and why he was there. Attorney John Thomas, who was representing Chambers, stood alongside Chambers during court and told the judge that Chambers was shot in the face, torso and body. He was dealing with short term memory loss. Family members were there to help Chambers at his court appearance.

Officer Dustin Cook shot Kevin Chambers on Nov. 27 after being called to the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue where Chambers was reportedly making suicidal statements.

“The officer located the man and began speaking with him inside the building. After a few minutes of conversation, the man produced a knife,” a news release said. “The officer gripped the man by the wrist that was holding the knife and a brief struggle ensued. The officer pushed the man away from him, telling him to put the knife away as the officer also moved away from the man.”

Chambers approached Cook and Cook told him to stop. Chambers did not and continued toward him. That’s when Cook shot him.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, there were three shots fired.

The officer, along with other police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, provided first aid until EMS arrived and took Chambers to Eastern Idaho Regional Center. Cook was not injured.

After a lengthy investigation, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced his determination that the officer-involved-shooting was self-defense, according to a news release in February. The East Idaho Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting and turned their findings over to the prosecutor’s office. Click here for the report. Cook will not face criminal charges.

The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, a $10,000 compensatory fine and restitution.

Chambers is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 2 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.