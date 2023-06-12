Angler spots flipped vehicle in Idaho river with family of 4 dead inside, officials say - East Idaho News

RIGGINS (Idaho Statesman) — An angler spotted a flipped vehicle in an Idaho river with a family of four dead inside of it, officials said.

The family was traveling from Spokane, Washington, when they were reported missing on June 10, the Idaho County Coroner said in a Facebook post.

Their last known location was at the top of the White Bird Grade, a historic highway in Idaho, officials said.

That same morning an angler spotted a vehicle in the Salmon River by milepost 199, north of Riggins, officials said.

The vehicle belonged to the missing family who was found dead inside. It included Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36; Dakota Miller, 17; Jack Miller, 10; and Delihia Miller, 8.

Calvin “CJ” Miller was taking his three children to see family over the weekend when they crashed in a “tragic car accident,” according to a GoFundMe page.

“Our hearts are broken for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” the coroner said.

Riggins is about 150 miles north of Boise.