Emmy learns cool facts about Legoland and discovers what it takes to be a Master Model Builder - East Idaho News

Today I’m at Legoland California Resort in San Diego exploring everything the park has to offer – and there’s a lot! From awesome rides to entertainment to Lego building areas and amazing displays, this is a cool place to visit.

Carter Cummings is a Master Model Builder at Legoland and Julie Estrada is Public Relations Director. I decided to chat with both of them! Here’s what I asked:

JULIE

What’s the best part of your job working at Legoland?

How did the idea for Legoland come about?

What’s something someone might not know about Legoland?

How many rides are here and what’s your favorite ride?

Can you tell me about Mini Legoland San Diego and the new BMX stunt show?

CARTER

What’s the coolest part about your job?

What has been the longest time you’ve spent on a project and what was it?

When did you know you wanted to be a Lego builder?

Have you ever been nearly finished with a project and it all falls apart?

What is the secret to building a cool Lego set?

Watch my entire interview with both Julie and Carter in the video player above. You can learn more about Legoland on the park’s website, Facebook page and Instagram. And here’s a behind-the-scenes look at our family’s visit and stay in the Castle Hotel.

